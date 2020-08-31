Online conversational Spanish group continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library is continuing to host a virtual conversational Spanish group for anyone looking to practice their Spanish language skills. The online group meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Newcomers are always welcome to join as participants or listeners.

These sessions will help you improve your speaking ability and expand your knowledge of Spanish vocabulary. This is perfect for people who are comfortable with basic vocabulary and grammatical concepts in Spanish who would like to focus on increasing fluidity.

The facilitator is Laura Bernhein, an Argentinean journalist and life coach living in Asheville.

This is a free activity, but registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. An email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting will be sent on the day of the event.