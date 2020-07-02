Online art exhibit, picnic fundraiser, and more

Check out our weekly Buzz Briefs section for local happenings in the Catawba Valley.
Virtual art exhibit sponsored by Full Circle Arts
HICKORY — The online exhibition, PLAY BALL 20/20, sponsored by Full Circle Arts of Hickory, will feature artwork and a dream-like 12 inning play-by-play sequence created by Hickory artist Dan Smith.
This visual art and written word online exhibition will mark the conclusion of Smith’s fifth exhibit-based series entitled, ‘Extended Sites.’ It can be viewed at www.fullcirclearts.org through June 26 to Aug. 9.
Beginning with his 1990 MFA thesis at the University of South Carolina and extending 30 years, Smith has continued to examine the cyclical nature of life from a variety of viewpoints, immersing himself in site-specific explorations, focusing on groups of people, their land, history, and culture.
Smith’s current exhibition series focuses on his interest in American Indian culture and baseball. His father played on a New York Yankees West Coast Farm Team before he was born. His father also told the Smith children they were descendants of Chief Joseph, the Leader of the Nez Perce Nation. This series reflects aspects of personal history, extended and tightly woven into a mix of history and myth, as Smith continues his search.
Full Circle Arts is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory. Operating hours in July are Thursday from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org.
Celebrate National Picnic Month online with Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation
ASHEVILLE — During July, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is celebrating National Picnic Month with a new twist on a great summer tradition. Fans of the national park unit are invited to connect through this virtual fundraising event and host a picnic in support of the scenic route.
While the Foundation’s large gatherings are on hold due to COVID-19 precautions, the nonprofit is moving forward with projects and programs that protect and enhance the park while also keeping staff, volunteers, and visitors safe. Picnic for the Parkway encourages friends and families to participate in that mission, whether they choose to connect safely in-person at one of the recently reopened picnic areas along the route, in their backyard, or online.
Participants can sign up to become a picnic host and build a team or simply make a donation at www.BRPFoundation.org/picnic. Then, they can invite family and friends to become a guest at their picnic and make a tax-deductible donation to support the Parkway.
To help spread the word, participants are encouraged to share images and stories from their picnics on social media with the hashtag #PicnicForTheParkway. The event continues through July 31 to allow more people to come to the table.
Picnic hosts and donors can win prizes for raising or giving certain amounts, including a picnic blanket for raising or giving $469 — one dollar for every mile of the parkway. The overall goal is $46,900 to support natural resource protection, historical and cultural preservation, visitor amenities enhancements, and education and outreach programs along the entire route.
For more details and to sign up or donate, visit www.BRPFoundation.org/picnic. For additional information, contact Development Officer George Ivey at givey@brpfoundation.org or 866-308-2773, ext. 408.
Trade Alley calls for artists to participate in upcoming exhibit
HICKORY — Artists of all ages are invited to apply for an open-themed, juried exhibition presented by Trade Alley Art Gallery.
The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 23. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners. First place will receive $500, second place $300, and third place $200.
All hanging 2D media and art styles will be considered. The judge of the exhibit is esteemed award-winning artist, Clay James, a native to Maiden and former art program coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne University from 2012-2017.
The deadline for entry is Aug. 31. For a prospectus and application visit www.tradealleyart.com.
Trade Alley Art is a contemporary art gallery located in the heart of historic downtown Hickory.
