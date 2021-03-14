One year later: What we learned from a pandemic

Donald Duncan, Conover city manager We are coming up on the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Catawba County. If you could go back one year, what would you do differently? Catawba County and its municipalities acted decisively to set policy and inform as many groups as possible about the potential for pandemic impacts. Looking back at the timeline, Conover was far ahead in safety, mask protocols employee benefits and utility cut-off abatements. North Carolina as a whole has done very well, and Catawba County is a leader. Had we known now what we knew then, we would have not closed the parks and playgrounds. What have you learned? Humans need interaction and are willing to sacrifice their health and the health of those around them to satisfy the need. Philosopher Blaise Pascal was right: “All of man’s problems stem from his inability to sit alone in a room for any length of time.” How has this changed your work and your life? Having a background in emergency management, I had some idea of what to expect. However, I was not prepared for the amount of pressure placed on essential workers still working after the sudden disruption in the economy. The workload during the pandemic is significantly more compared to the Great Recession. Everything is secondary to a solid support structure at home. How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and the city? These are generational changes. Just as my great-grandparents lived through the Depression and my grandparents WWII, researchers will study the effects of the pandemic for decades. Throughout the pandemic many have focused on the negative impacts. We should all look for the opportunity in this event. For retail it is not a recession but a revolution. In public health, not a crisis but providence. For medical research, not a mishap but a breakthrough. Educators have long been degraded but should be respected. Underappreciated frontline workers are now heroes, and hatred is a waste of time.(tncms-asset)2ad3c02a-7e01-11eb-be51-3b91dadcbf8b[2](/tncms-asset) Allison Patton, First grade dual immersion teacher at North Newton Elementary School If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently? If I could go back one year, I would be sure to tell my students how much I love them and show them how strong and smart they are. One of the biggest struggles last spring was how lonely and isolated my first-graders felt. They were scared of COVID, but I think even more so they missed their friends and teachers. They really need that personal human interaction to thrive and during those last few months of school they were deprived of that. What have you learned? I have learned the value of the student, teacher, and parent relationship. You cannot teach remotely without the full support and buy-in of students and parents! I have learned that remote learning is hard and not as successful as in-person learning. I have learned how to use Google Classroom and make millions of video lessons so that my students can continue learning without me right there in the room with them. How has this changed your work and your life? This experience has changed my life in that I have had to evaluate what is important to me and why I do what I do. My faith in a God that is in control and who is good has gotten me through this. I am a teacher because I LOVE children and l want all children to have a place where they can come, be accepted for who they are and learn how to read. I had to put fear aside and dive into teaching this year so that I can be the teacher I need to be for the students of North Newton that I love so much. How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?I think we will feel the effect of the changes implemented during this season for the next 5-10 years, maybe longer. There are some things that have been changed for the better. All of our students now have devices and internet access! Students are able to complete assignments remotely when they are out sick or we have inclement weather. We have had more participation in Zoom meetings than we had with live events in years past. Safety has been brought to the forefront of our minds and efforts and this year I have had far less students out due to illness. Unfortunately, there are some negative effects, as well. We have students who have struggled with remote learning and are now very behind. Some of these students are still fully remote and I fear for their academic success. As teachers, we will have to find ways to meet their needs in order to help close the academic gaps that these students have.