One year later: What we learned from a pandemic

More than 20 community leaders responded to a set of questions about the changes the pandemic brought to them personally and professionally in the past 12 months.
Today, we publish the first of five sets of answers to our questions. We start with a teacher, a city manager, a fire chief and the leaders of two nonprofits.
Donald Duncan, Conover city manager We are coming up on the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Catawba County. If you could go back one year, what would you do differently? Catawba County and its municipalities acted decisively to set policy and inform as many groups as possible about the potential for pandemic impacts. Looking back at the timeline, Conover was far ahead in safety, mask protocols employee benefits and utility cut-off abatements. North Carolina as a whole has done very well, and Catawba County is a leader. Had we known now what we knew then, we would have not closed the parks and playgrounds. What have you learned? Humans need interaction and are willing to sacrifice their health and the health of those around them to satisfy the need. Philosopher Blaise Pascal was right: “All of man’s problems stem from his inability to sit alone in a room for any length of time.” How has this changed your work and your life? Having a background in emergency management, I had some idea of what to expect. However, I was not prepared for the amount of pressure placed on essential workers still working after the sudden disruption in the economy. The workload during the pandemic is significantly more compared to the Great Recession. Everything is secondary to a solid support structure at home. How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and the city? These are generational changes. Just as my great-grandparents lived through the Depression and my grandparents WWII, researchers will study the effects of the pandemic for decades. Throughout the pandemic many have focused on the negative impacts. We should all look for the opportunity in this event. For retail it is not a recession but a revolution. In public health, not a crisis but providence. For medical research, not a mishap but a breakthrough. Educators have long been degraded but should be respected. Underappreciated frontline workers are now heroes, and hatred is a waste of time.(tncms-asset)2ad3c02a-7e01-11eb-be51-3b91dadcbf8b[2](/tncms-asset) Allison Patton, First grade dual immersion teacher at North Newton Elementary School If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently? If I could go back one year, I would be sure to tell my students how much I love them and show them how strong and smart they are. One of the biggest struggles last spring was how lonely and isolated my first-graders felt. They were scared of COVID, but I think even more so they missed their friends and teachers. They really need that personal human interaction to thrive and during those last few months of school they were deprived of that. What have you learned? I have learned the value of the student, teacher, and parent relationship. You cannot teach remotely without the full support and buy-in of students and parents! I have learned that remote learning is hard and not as successful as in-person learning. I have learned how to use Google Classroom and make millions of video lessons so that my students can continue learning without me right there in the room with them. How has this changed your work and your life? This experience has changed my life in that I have had to evaluate what is important to me and why I do what I do. My faith in a God that is in control and who is good has gotten me through this. I am a teacher because I LOVE children and l want all children to have a place where they can come, be accepted for who they are and learn how to read. I had to put fear aside and dive into teaching this year so that I can be the teacher I need to be for the students of North Newton that I love so much. How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?I think we will feel the effect of the changes implemented during this season for the next 5-10 years, maybe longer. There are some things that have been changed for the better. All of our students now have devices and internet access! Students are able to complete assignments remotely when they are out sick or we have inclement weather. We have had more participation in Zoom meetings than we had with live events in years past. Safety has been brought to the forefront of our minds and efforts and this year I have had far less students out due to illness. Unfortunately, there are some negative effects, as well. We have students who have struggled with remote learning and are now very behind. Some of these students are still fully remote and I fear for their academic success. As teachers, we will have to find ways to meet their needs in order to help close the academic gaps that these students have.
Robert Silber, executive director of Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry
If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?
We spent too much time hoping COVID would not impact the county. With a do-over, we would stock more PPE, sanitizer and related supplies sooner. Who wouldn’t?
Secondly, we would set social distancing parameters firmly and more quickly. We didn’t have any outbreaks, but I would want to be even more proactive.
We learned that our clients are adaptive and respond well to new guidelines and stipulations. To do it over, we would enact stringent guidelines more quickly. We would have set up remote crisis services earlier, even though we did establish work-arounds quickly.
As a crisis agency, we are accustomed to responding to crises, and in a way COVID was no different. We immediately joined community meetings with Catawba County management and other nonprofits to strategize and create forward-thinking action plans. I would do this sooner.
What have you learned?
We learned how quickly all of us can respond to global changes, safeguards and restrictions. We learned that we could quickly find another way of providing emergency crisis services. Closing businesses and keeping essential operations open was easier than we thought. We learned that a unified voice is critical. Our federal governmental leaders failed us here, providing too many conflicting messages that created divisions in the population at the local level that only complicated matters and exacerbated already bad situations.
Ultimately, we learned when we work together as a community, we can accomplish great things very successfully. I have witnessed the level-headedness of Catawba County management and witnessed how well they are managing something as complex as vaccine distribution.
How has this changed your work and your life?
We found that we can provide all services via remote settings, online applications and telephone interviews. Already, we are continuing to invest in infrastructure that will allow remote working for a majority of the staff if necessary. We have some remote workers now, and found this to be a very manageable situation for sickness and quarantine situations. Zoom meetings have become the norm and society has accepted the change. While clumsy at first, they are becoming normal. They certainly are more efficient that driving to meeting locations that lead to lost productivity. But we do experience the loss of personal connection with in-person meetings.
The negative on my life and other leaders I’ve spoken with is Zoom fatigue, scheduling so many phone calls, and losing all sense of a work/life balance. Twelve-hour days and seven-day weeks became normal.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
For the organization, we are finding a silver lining in what we learned and many changes will become permanent. Online applications and telephone interviews will remain in place as it helps more people access services without the burden of in-person applications.
Now, moms don’t have to worry about child care or waiting in a crowded lobby as they apply for assistance. People without transportation can access us through their computer. Those without computers (not many people but some) can access us from a smartphone or neighbor’s computer. For operations, remote working, under management’s control and direction, can help the mom whose children are home sick or when schools close for inclement weather. While none of us wishes for a pandemic, the lessons we learned and adjustments we made have paved the way for greater efficiency both in services provided along with staff time and energy to provide services.
Nat Auten, president and CEO of the YMCA of Catawba Valley
If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?
First thing I would do — stocking up on toilet paper and disinfecting wipes! In seriousness, outreach is something our YMCA has always done. Because of our deep roots in this community, as well as our reach and influence, we were able to mobilize staff and volunteers to serve neighbors with the greatest need through child care (remote learning, child care, senior care, feeding, etc.).
We advocated for funding support to expand our efforts to meet increased need. We worked with our local health department and local health experts to adjust our procedures to provide wellness programs and services safely.
With the support and generosity of our neighbors, and because many of our members chose to stay with us, we have been able to hold onto most of our workforce. This is something we are still working hard to maintain.
2020 and 2021 have been difficult, but we will recover.
A personal story — at different points of 2020, we had hopes that more “normalcy” would come in phase 2, 3, 3.2, etc. and I wish we focused more on the right now without theorizing what could happen. The pandemic created growth opportunities for a lot of our programs, we need to seize on those growth opportunities.
What have you learned?
The pandemic has exposed issues that we need to address as a community. Not everyone in the Catawba Valley has access to things like the internet, child care, nutritious food and health care. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to address these issues, but we have much more to do and I hope people see us as that critical partner. Our community is strong when ALL of its citizens have what they need to thrive.
The other things that are not so much “learnings” but “rediscovering.” Like the determination of our staff to show up, serve and connect people when needed most or the value of your volunteer board’s leadership and commitment to service to the community.
How has this changed your work and your life?
Easy answer is Zoom and virtual everything. The answer I think that is the most true for me is the ability to remain flexible and pivot — finding ways to say “Yes and,” or developing ways to capitalize on what is to come.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
Some changes are here forever — like we discovered our members love to make reservations for programs (gym, pool, wellness class, etc.).
Cleanliness has to remain a priority — we say we have to look, smell and feel clean — now go back and interject safe! We hope membership and program usage continue to increase with our focus on safety and offering more programs.
Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson
If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?
We would have stocked up with more masks and sanitizer.
What did you lose?
As essential employees, we continued to function in our normal capacity. So nothing really lost, but we had to alter the way we deliver training to schools and businesses. We also changed from in-person meetings to virtual.
What have you learned?
To be more flexible. We found new ways to train and reach the public. Our staff began creating videos as a way to educate and remind the public of safety messages. Videos were on various topics including book reads, cooking safety, car seat installs, tours of the fire station, and more information on services offered by the fire department. By using videos, the public can view these messages at their leisure.
How has this changed your work and your life?
As responders, our jobs consist of being able to adapt and overcome because each situation/incident is different. Of course, we still had/have emergencies that we respond to daily; so we continue to think about safety of patients and responders. This has also made us better prepared for the future.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
Until enough people are vaccinated, we will continue to follow the state’s guidelines. Plans include utilizing virtual services to provide education and programs for the community.