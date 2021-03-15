One year later: Organizations that depend on community connections adapt to online world

More than 20 community leaders responded to a set of questions about the changes the pandemic brought to them personally and professionally in the past 12 months.
Today, we publish the second of five sets of answers to our questions. We hear today from four leaders of organizations that depend on community connections to be successful.
Mandy Hildebrand, CEO of the Hickory Metro Convention Center
What have you learned?
The importance of staying calm and confident when making decisions based on the current conditions. So much changed quickly and the Convention Center and Visitors Bureau team, along with tourism partners, had to adapt to constant change. There is no such thing as over communicating and we all kept one foot in front of the other and kept moving forward the best we could.
How has this changed your work and your life?
Prior to COVID-19, we always took pride in our cleaning practices but have stepped it up even more with constant wipe down on doors, restrooms, ATM and other high-touch places. This enhanced cleaning is now part of our routine and I do not see that going away in the future.
It is also now a normal routine for Convention Center and Visitors Bureau employees to take their temperature and answer health questions as soon as they arrive to work. Several employees can work remotely and did so for many months and now those that can work from home do so at least once a week to cut down on the number of people working in the offices at one time.
The Visitors Center closed for many months and is currently closed, but the plan is to reopen as vaccinations go up, cases go down and people begin to travel more. As soon as visitors walk into the Visitors Center, they are asked to follow the three W’s as well as take their temperature and wash their hands. I believe this practice will stay in place until we are on the other side of the pandemic.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your organization?
Something that changed drastically at the beginning and throughout the pandemic is the loss of revenue due to canceled meetings and loss of visitors staying overnight in our community.
Fortunately, many organizations that were slated to bring 250 to 1,000 people to the Hickory Metro Convention Center for multi-day meetings still plan to hold that meeting and bring those overnight rooms to Hickory in the future. We are starting to see organizations reschedule for 2022 and beyond, which is positive.
Since June 2020, events that are considered “retail” have occurred more frequently with reduced number of people and social distancing in place. We are starting to book smaller meetings while continuing to social distance and reduce the number of attendees, which are not as much revenue and overnight rooms prior to COVID-19 but we are slowly getting back to more steady business.
Three “silver linings” throughout the pandemic:
1. Our small staff learned new tasks and we have all added to our skill set —which is good for the future as we grow.
2. The hospitality community has stayed in constant contact and we all worked together more than ever before. In addition, members of the hospitality community are working with Catawba Valley Community College and the Chamber of Catawba County to start a Hospitality Academy in the near future.
3. Last but not least, something I am extremely proud of is that the convention center space has been used to make things better during the pandemic.
MDI used the convention center April-June 2020 to train temporary employees to assist with food distribution across the country. In December, the Salvation Army and United Way used space to distribute Christmas gifts safely for children and teens in need. At the end of December, Catawba County Public Health began the COVID-19 vaccine clinic and that will continue to be at the convention center for several months.
I see the light at the end of the tunnel and am thankful space at the convention center was used to make positive strides to getting to the other side of this pandemic. Our community is strong, we all work well together, and this experience has made us stronger and even better.
Jon Carfagno, executive director of the Hickory Museum of Art
If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?
It’s probably a common answer, but I’d be sure to make more time to spend with my family. I grew up in New Jersey and my brother lives there. My mother lives close to him in Pennsylvania, and I have sisters in Connecticut and Apex, North Carolina. Between museum events, being a dad, and striving to be involved in the community, before the pandemic I kept a very busy schedule. Now, here we are one year later and I have not seen my loved ones since December 2019. I miss them all so much and look forward to the next time when we can all be together again.
On another note, I love museums and find that visiting them is an important source of inspiration and a great way to push my professional practice. I was fortunate to visit the new Asheville Art Museum and the Ringling Museums in Sarasota last February, but I cannot wait to start exploring new galleries and exhibitions as soon as possible!
How has this changed your work and your life?
The health crisis has necessitated that we find new ways to connect with our audiences and stakeholders. Like many arts and cultural organizations we have amplified our virtual programming. Although nothing makes us happier than connecting with people in our galleries and Education Wing, online events have allowed us to broaden our reach and add new elements to our offerings.
For instance, last April the 73rd Annual Paul Whitener Student Art Show happened when we were closed to the public. We hosted the exhibition on our website and allowed audience members to vote online for the award-winning submissions. Doing so generated nearly 5,000 ballots cast and over 23,000 page views, which was a great celebration of creativity in schools at a time when people were eager for something fun.
Personally, my sons and I have spent a ton of time skateboarding, which has been a great way to get outside, exercise and have a really good time together.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
Without a doubt, HMA will continue to pull a lot of the successes and lessons learned forward once the pandemic subsides.
The situation has forced us to think differently about what museum experiences can look like. While we look forward to the return of the big events and programs that our community expects and loves, we will also seek to continue expanding our footprint through digital channels.
Jeffrey Neuville, director of the small business center at Catawba Valley Community College
If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?
Our Small Business Center at CVCC provides free counseling assistance and workshops to community members who operate small businesses or who are considering starting their own business. Preparing for a disaster — or in this case a pandemic — is a topic that we had never spent much time on with our many clients.
I would have focused more clients on business recovery issues, managing cash flow which is critical to survival, and the importance of continuing to connect to their customers online. Finding creative ways to fill customer needs has been critical to the survival of many small businesses, as we’ve seen many businesses successfully shift production to PPE and products needed during COVID. Those slow to react and who have not been able to maintain communication with their customers have had a tougher struggle.
What have you learned?
I’ve seen how flexible and adaptable so many of our businesses are, as they’ve adjusted their business models to meet the changing needs of customers during the pandemic. I’ve also seen the importance of persistence and patience for business clients, as well as for my family and friends.
How has this changed your work and your life?
Like so many of us, I’ve become adept at communicating with our clients through online platforms. CVCC already had a license with WebEx, so we were quickly able to shift our seated workshops to online webinars and actually reach a larger audience. In addition to the confidential business counseling we have always provided, the NC Small Business Center Network received funding from the CARES Act to connect guest counselors, including accountants, lawyers, and marketing specialists, to our small business clients who were being affected by the pandemic.
From June through December we were able to reach over 75 small business clients with this assistance and help to create or retain 80 jobs in our community.
On a personal level, the pandemic has helped me reconnect with several of my best friends from college, and we now enjoy a weekly online cocktail hour.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
I am optimistic that we will resume face-to-face business counseling sessions in the late summer or fall as more people receive their vaccines and COVID cases continue to drop.
However, our Small Business Center has embraced new technologies which, in some cases, have provided a benefit that we’ll continue.
We’ve found that many of our clients prefer the convenience of participating in webinars instead of in seated workshops, and it’s allowed us to reach more people in a larger footprint than presenting information to people strictly through seated programs. We’ll resume some seated programs because some topics are easier to grasp in person. But a large portion of our free workshops for small business owners and start-ups will continue in an online format.
Jennie Conner, executive director of Catawba County United Way
If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?
Catawba County has traditionally been an employee-based campaign with over 70% from workplace giving and 22.5% from corporate support.
When COVID-19, hit we were unable to go into the workplace and speak with the employees due to the shutdowns. Without the ability to share information and distribute pledge information it has resulted in a reduction in the amount of grants available to the nonprofits in our community for 2021 and with the unknown of how the campaign will impact the 2022 funding.
Because of strategic planning and maintaining a reserve fund in the event of a disaster, our board of directors was able to honor the full 2020 grant commitments. They also responded quickly by creating a COVID-19 relief fund.
Understanding the need for closures during a pandemic, our United Way has already made changes to reach employee donors through an online giving portal for employee campaigns and created a text-to-give option. This is a new area we expect to continue to explore and grow into the future.
What have you learned?
Communication is essential. CCUW has always operated as a hub for collaboration with nonprofits, businesses and governmental agencies.
When the pandemic hit, the CCUW reached out to its funded partners to find out how they were being affected and what help they needed. The CCUW staff stayed in tune with further needs by making sure to attend local nonprofit and local-government-led meetings born out of the pandemic, including the Emergency Assistance Network and County Provider meetings.
These meetings opened the door to collaboration on a whole new level among local nonprofits.
How has this changed your work and your life?
My family has always said that I see life through a lens of empathy. For the most part, the people looking for assistance are in need because of no fault of their own.
These are good, hard-working people that have been dealt a hand that includes minimum-wage salaries, job loss and unexpected crisis, situations that have placed their life in despair. The pandemic amplified this problem. When people were unable to work or had their hours decreased, they went from being a donor to being a recipient; therefore, we as a United Way must diversify our donor base to include more of the people that work from home.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
In my opinion these changes are here to stay. We as an organization should embrace the changes and move forward with excitement and enthusiasm, knowing each day is a blessing.