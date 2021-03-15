One year later: Organizations that depend on community connections adapt to online world

More than 20 community leaders responded to a set of questions about the changes the pandemic brought to them personally and professionally in the past 12 months.

Today, we publish the second of five sets of answers to our questions. We hear today from four leaders of organizations that depend on community connections to be successful.

Mandy Hildebrand, CEO of the Hickory Metro Convention Center

What have you learned?

The importance of staying calm and confident when making decisions based on the current conditions. So much changed quickly and the Convention Center and Visitors Bureau team, along with tourism partners, had to adapt to constant change. There is no such thing as over communicating and we all kept one foot in front of the other and kept moving forward the best we could.

How has this changed your work and your life?

Prior to COVID-19, we always took pride in our cleaning practices but have stepped it up even more with constant wipe down on doors, restrooms, ATM and other high-touch places. This enhanced cleaning is now part of our routine and I do not see that going away in the future.