One week left to donate to 22nd annual Castle of Cans fundraiser

One week remains for the 22nd Annual Castle of Cans fundraiser. Donations will go to local nonprofits to help feed those in the Catawba County community.
“The need is greater than ever this year. Many may be unaware that their neighbor is struggling, out of work or financially strapped due to COVID-19,” Carleen Crawford, Castle of Cans coordinator, said. “This is an opportunity to make a difference with even a small contribution. A $5 donation will typically provide 35 pounds of food that could feed a family in need.”
The first Castle of Cans food drive, and castle build using collected cans, took place in 1999, Crawford said.
According to Crawford, Susan Coleman, a Catawba County Schools educator, coordinated the food drive until her death in 2013. Since then, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church has continued to coordinate the food collection for Hickory’s Downtown Development Association.
Jan Knotts began coordinating the campaign after Susan’s death and did so through 2019. Crawford took it over in 2019 and is the current coordinator for St. Alban’s.
“Last year, a record-breaking 30,933 pounds of canned food was collected from public and private schools and community sites in Catawba County,” Crawford said.
“This year has posed some challenges for the campaign,” Crawford said. “To help the agencies, 2020 required that we shift to a virtual fundraising campaign.”
The campaign’s goal is to raise $5,000. As of Wednesday, they had reached 62 percent of their goal, Crawford said.
Food Lion donated 5,000 pounds of canned goods to the Oktoberfest Castle of Cans campaign through its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief initiative.
This year, eight local agencies will benefit from Castle of Cans: The Corner Table of Newton, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries, Exodus Homes, The Family Care Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.
To donate to Castle of Cans, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/shmetrolina2020/team/castle-of-cans
The last day to donate is Oct. 31.
