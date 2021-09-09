 Skip to main content
One person hospitalized following packaging plant explosion
One person hospitalized following packaging plant explosion

  • Updated
An explosion at the International Cushioning Co. on N.C. 10 sent one person to the hospital late Thursday morning, Propst Fire Chief Mike Weaver confirmed.

He said one machine exploded in the plant.

“From my viewpoint, it appeared to be fairly minor damage,” Weaver said. “It was confined to one machine.”

Weaver said the injured person, who he said he believed to be an employee, was taken to a local hospital.

Additional details regarding the injured was not available. Weaver said the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office would be investigating the matter.

By highway, the plant is slightly more than 1 mile from Fred. T. Foard High School.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

