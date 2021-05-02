One North Center: Major development in downtown Hickory is nearing completion

“We want to invest in places that invest in themselves,” Young said. “The city of Hickory showed us that they wanted to invest in themselves, between all the bond projects that they’ve got going on … all the improvements that they’re making.”

Lounges, including one near the roof with a view toward the mountains, and a fitness center are among the amenities available to tenants.

“This building in and of itself is equivalent to anything that you’re going to see in Charlotte, Savannah, Charleston, Raleigh,” Young said. “It’s in downtown Hickory. It’s got the amenities that you would see in a facility in one of those similar locations.”

He said he hopes that the presence of such a development in Hickory might convince some people who commute to work in Hickory that they could find a good quality of life living in the city.

The development also includes 58 parking spaces at the top of a parking deck, and Young said the developer will be adding around 30 on-street public spaces around the complex.

Residents and people connected with the businesses at One North Center will have 106 reserved spaces below the structure.