 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One more dies from COVID-19 in Catawba County; total cases increases by 91 on Monday
0 comments
CATAWBA COUNTY

One more dies from COVID-19 in Catawba County; total cases increases by 91 on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.

The county now has 4,762 total COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths related to the virus. Also, 40 patients are currently hospitalized while 3,784 people have recovered.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state total is 278,028 cases, with 1,146 hospitalizations, 4,390 deaths and 246,318 recoveries.

Just the Facts

Catawba County

91 new cases

4,762 total cases

40 patients hospitalized

66 total deaths

3,784 people recovered

Caldwell County

21 new cases

2,617 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,738 people recovered

Burke County

33 new cases

3,095 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

58 total deaths

2,580 people recovered

Alexander County

39 new cases

861 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

10 total deaths

696 people recovered

North Carolina

1,336 new cases

278,028 total cases

1,146 patients hospitalized

4,390 total deaths

246,318 people recovered

Burke County data is as of Friday, Caldwell County data is as of Saturday and Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert