One more dies from COVID-19 in Catawba County; total cases increases by 91 on Monday

Catawba County Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.
The county now has 4,762 total COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths related to the virus. Also, 40 patients are currently hospitalized while 3,784 people have recovered.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state total is 278,028 cases, with 1,146 hospitalizations, 4,390 deaths and 246,318 recoveries.
