One dead when truck collides with Bandys school bus; no children were on the bus
  • Updated
1021 bus crash.jpg

One person died and two were injured when a school bus was struck by a truck Thursday afternoon on N.C. Hwy. 16. There were no students aboard the bus that was servicing Bandys High School on Thursday.

 Robert C. Reed, Record

One person is dead and two injured after a school bus collided with a truck Thursday afternoon in Newton.

There were no children on the bus, but State Trooper H. Jeffries on the scene confirmed that one person was dead and two others were taken to area hospitals. The driver of a truck that collided with the bus died. The other injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Jeffries said the truck collided with the bus at an intersection on N.C. Hwy. 16 near the Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet dealership.

The bus was knocked into another vehicle and ended up on its side. The bus was serving students at Bandys High School

