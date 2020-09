× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Interstate 40 early Monday morning.

The two-vehicle accident occurred near exit 133, according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes around 3:45 a.m. That stretch of interstate reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

An investigation into what caused the wreck is ongoing.