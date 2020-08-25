 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in two-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County
0 comments
top story

One dead in two-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County

{{featured_button_text}}
police (5).jpg

A Dallas man died at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County on Saturday.

A 2002 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on Amity Church Road, failed to stop at the stop sign while attempting a right turn onto NC 73 and then collided with an eastbound 2005 Toyota van, according to a press release from the NC State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Toyota, Joey Dean Harvey, 61, of Dallas, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, David Shawn Weber, 25, of Cornelius, was not injured. 

Two female passengers in the van were injured and transported by Lincoln County EMS to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

The collision remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the release.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert