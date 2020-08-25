One dead in two-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Dallas man died at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County on Saturday.

A 2002 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on Amity Church Road, failed to stop at the stop sign while attempting a right turn onto NC 73 and then collided with an eastbound 2005 Toyota van, according to a press release from the NC State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Toyota, Joey Dean Harvey, 61, of Dallas, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, David Shawn Weber, 25, of Cornelius, was not injured.

Two female passengers in the van were injured and transported by Lincoln County EMS to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

The collision remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the release.

