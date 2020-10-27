One dead in single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County

A Boone resident was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 321 north of Lenoir Monday afternoon.

A 2006 Ford Ranger was traveling north on U.S. 321 near Indian Grave Road. The truck ran off the road to the left, overcorrected and then overturned several times in the northbound lanes, according to a press release from the NC State Highway Patrol.

The passenger, Deanna Jean Smith, 21, of Boone, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Smith was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The driver of the truck, Jesse Balcerak, 20, of Boone, received minor injuries.

A decision concerning charges is pending further consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office, the release stated.

The NC State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.