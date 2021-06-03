‘One big family’: Formerly incarcerated men plan to reconnect at event

Men who served prison sentences are planning to gather Saturday at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church in Hickory. The reunification is to celebrate the successful reentry into society of these former offenders. The men served out their sentences at the Catawba Correctional Center in Newton.

“It’s very rare for offenders to stay in touch after they get out, but a lot of these guys have done that,” said Angie Benge. Now working as office support at Exodus Church, Benge is a former assistant warden at Catawba Correctional Center.

“I knew these guys when they were serving time, and it’s so good to see them doing so well now,” Benge continued. “This reunification is to recognize these guys for doing so well and for them to reconnect with others. We’re just one big family coming back together.”

The invitation was extended to all men who served time at the Catawba Correctional Center, no matter how long they’ve been out. As of Wednesday, about 30 men said they planned to attend Saturday’s reunification.

“Some may have come through the Exodus Homes program and many were blessed by our church, but some are just out and have done well for themselves,” explained Susan Smith, pastor at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church. “This is proof that many people do make it after incarceration.”