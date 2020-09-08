One adult and three children were successfully rescued from Henry Fork River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people, three of them children, were trapped on the waters of the Henry Fork River Sunday night. Hickory firefighters, with the assistance of Mountain View Fire and Catawba County EMS, were able to rescue the stranded people. No injuries were reported, according to a press release from the Hickory Fire Department.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Hickory firefighters were dispatched to a report of multiple people trapped on the water.

Terri Byers, fire education coordinator with the department, said the people were tubing at Henry Fork River and became lost as the dark of night descended. They were unable to make it up the embankment. "It's really steep," she said.

One adult female was able to free herself and walked to the Bojangles restaurant on Brookford Boulevard to summon help, the release stated.

The initial location was reported to be in the area of 2320 Brookford Boulevard. Firefighters worked to locate those trapped from the Henry Fork River just north of exit 42 on the southbound side of US Highway 321, according to the release.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported four people in the water under the bridge, three children ages 9 to 13 and one adult female.