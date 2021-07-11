Once cleared, rivers could be tourism, exercise draw

The water that runs through the Jacob Fork and Henry Fork rivers is healthy. The trees and foliage make a beautiful view. But paddling down the rivers can be a hassle. Downed trees and trash piles block them in dozens of places.
If those blockages were cleared, the rivers could be a local outdoor attraction to paddlers, Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation Engagement Specialist Greg Nance said.
“They are beautiful rivers and really healthy streams,” he said.
Nance and other members of the Riverkeeper organization recently spent three days paddling 50 miles of the two rivers. They found 60 complete blockages of the river that could not be traversed without getting out of their kayaks, Nance said. Working with Carolina Land and Lakes, a resource conservation and development organization, the Riverkeepers are now making a plan to get the blockages removed.
Carolina Land and Lakes was asked by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners last year to investigate the many blockages on the rivers, Executive Director Melissa Patton said. The county had heard from citizens asking about the logs and fallen trees in the rivers. The board gave the organization $10,000 last year for the study.
Carolina Land and Lakes partnered with the Riverkeeper group to find the blockages, document each location and devise a plan for removal. The team was also asked to develop a plan to strengthen the banks of the rivers, Patton said.
On the river, Nance and his team found mostly trees blocking the way. The trees likely fell due to flooding or bank erosion. The group also found trash piles that appeared to be older trash. There didn’t seem to be a lot of new trash, which is a good sign, Patton said. That means once the trash is cleaned up, there won’t be more new trash taking its place.
“I was excited about that news more than anything,” Patton said.
The trees and logs in the river are also good news. Those same logs now blocking the rivers could be used in other areas for stream bank stabilization and to create fish habitats, Nance said.
The work to clear the streams will be no easy task. It could cost over $30,000. Complicating matters is a lack of state and federal funding for these kinds of projects, Patton said. Instead, the organizations are looking to the county and local volunteers for help. Nance is hopeful local residents, paddlers or canoe clubs will want to help cut through parts of the trees to create a path down the rivers at no cost.
“I think with a few volunteers things could happen pretty quickly,” Nance said.
The rivers have never officially been studied, so there’s no way to know how long the obstructions have been there, Patton said. Once the blockages are cleared, Patton and Nance expect the river to stay clean if more people start to use it.
“I think that once people know about it (the rivers) and there are better points of access, it will be cared for,” Nance said.
Patton hopes more people will use the rivers and feel closer to their community and care for the rivers.
“It helps build a stronger connection to the river,” she said.
The rivers have the potential to draw in paddlers from all over the state, Nance said.
Making the rivers more accessible also makes outdoor recreation easier to access for people who are underprivileged and might not be able to travel into other counties to get outside, Patton said.
“Part of this is the recreation and health aspect,” she said. “There is a push for healthier communities, and this is easy access right here for exercise.”
Patton hopes to have most of the blockages navigable within a year. It could take a longer or shorter time, depending on how many volunteers help.
The Catawba Riverkeeper group is looking to help with more projects like this one, Nance said. This project could bring visibility and funding to clearing and caring for rivers, he said.