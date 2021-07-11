Once cleared, rivers could be tourism, exercise draw

On the river, Nance and his team found mostly trees blocking the way. The trees likely fell due to flooding or bank erosion. The group also found trash piles that appeared to be older trash. There didn’t seem to be a lot of new trash, which is a good sign, Patton said. That means once the trash is cleaned up, there won’t be more new trash taking its place.

“I was excited about that news more than anything,” Patton said.

The trees and logs in the river are also good news. Those same logs now blocking the rivers could be used in other areas for stream bank stabilization and to create fish habitats, Nance said.

The work to clear the streams will be no easy task. It could cost over $30,000. Complicating matters is a lack of state and federal funding for these kinds of projects, Patton said. Instead, the organizations are looking to the county and local volunteers for help. Nance is hopeful local residents, paddlers or canoe clubs will want to help cut through parts of the trees to create a path down the rivers at no cost.

“I think with a few volunteers things could happen pretty quickly,” Nance said.