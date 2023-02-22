The Brookford Police Department is being featured on the television show "On Patrol: Live" on REELZ.

The show will be broadcasting live from the town of Brookford from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, Brookford Police Chief William Armstrong said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night and throughout the day on Wednesday, cameramen for the show rode along with Brookford officers to get footage for the show, Armstrong said. The prerecorded footage may or may not be used during the show. The film crews ride along in case something big happens, Armstrong said.

On Wednesday, Brookford officers — including the chief — were patrolling areas along N.C. 127 and South Center Street, Armstrong said.

“We're excited for little Brookford,” Armstrong said. “It's a good opportunity for us.”