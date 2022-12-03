Olive Branch Ministry co-founder receives award

HICKORY — Michelle Mathis, executive director and co-founder of the Olive Branch Ministry, is among 38 recipients of this year's North Carolina Attorney General's Dogwood Awards.

Each year, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier.

“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” Stein said.

“This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”

Stein said that through the Olive Branch Ministry, Mathis is working to meet people where they are in their lives.

“She helps those struggling with addiction stay alive and safe until they are able to get treatment and get healthy," he said.

This year’s recipients of the Dogwood Awards are being recognized for their efforts to test sexual assault kits, combat the opioid epidemic, improve health care, protect military service members, workers, and students, defend women’s reproductive freedoms, improve the criminal justice system, and create a stronger state.

Based in Hickory, Olive Branch Ministry is a faith-based harm reduction outreach organization and was founded in 2009 by Michelle Mathis and Karen Lowe.