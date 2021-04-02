Olde Hickory Brewery label honored in statewide competition

One of Olde Hickory Brewing’s beer labels won first place among barrel-aged beers in a North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild competition.

The first-place award in one of 16 categories in the label competition enters the brewery’s label into a bracket-style competition for best overall label.

Olde Hickory’s label for Appalachian Walker, a barleywine-style ale aged in brandy barrels, showcases topographical lines under colorful, abstract shapes. The lines and colors incorporate the logo of Appalachian Vinter, a wine and beer store Olde Hickory partners with to make the beer, said Stephen Lyerly, Olde Hickory Brewery owner and brewmaster.

The label was designed by graphic designer and Hickory native Patrick Westmoreland of Reverie Media. Westmoreland drew inspiration from the Appalachian Vinter logo to create a label that looks like a piece of modern art, he said.

“It had this modern art feel to it and all these wavy lines,” Westmoreland said. “After that, I thought it would be fun to give some more wavy lines with the topographical look. I really just played around with it.”

Appalachian Vinter buys much of Olde Hickory Brewery’s production of Appalachian Walker each year and gives a portion of the proceeds for autism research, Lyerly said.