Olde Hickory Brewery label honored in statewide competition

One of Olde Hickory Brewing’s beer labels won first place among barrel-aged beers in a North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild competition.
The first-place award in one of 16 categories in the label competition enters the brewery’s label into a bracket-style competition for best overall label.
Olde Hickory’s label for Appalachian Walker, a barleywine-style ale aged in brandy barrels, showcases topographical lines under colorful, abstract shapes. The lines and colors incorporate the logo of Appalachian Vinter, a wine and beer store Olde Hickory partners with to make the beer, said Stephen Lyerly, Olde Hickory Brewery owner and brewmaster.
The label was designed by graphic designer and Hickory native Patrick Westmoreland of Reverie Media. Westmoreland drew inspiration from the Appalachian Vinter logo to create a label that looks like a piece of modern art, he said.
“It had this modern art feel to it and all these wavy lines,” Westmoreland said. “After that, I thought it would be fun to give some more wavy lines with the topographical look. I really just played around with it.”
Appalachian Vinter buys much of Olde Hickory Brewery’s production of Appalachian Walker each year and gives a portion of the proceeds for autism research, Lyerly said.
The beer’s label won first place against two other labels in the barrel-aged category. Sixteen total categories, each made of three labels, were judged by a team of 12 beer experts for the first annual “Label Insanity” Art Competition. Other categories included dark lagers, wheat beers, sours and more.
Now the winners of each category advance to a bracket-style competition, where rounds will be judged by the public. Labels will be pitted against each other, and the label that receives the most votes online moves to the next round.
The competition’s goal is to find the best label in North Carolina, according to a press release from the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild.
Voting began for the first round on March 29 at @ncbrewersguild Instagram and Facebook polls.
The final four labels winners will be awarded 2,500 complimentary labels and 10 custom tap handles. The tournament champion will get the championship award, 25 custom tap handles and the label will be featured on the brewers guild’s summer shirt.
For more information on the competition, visit www.ncbeer.org.