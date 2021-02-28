 Skip to main content
Oil company and ministry honor second fallen soldier on tanker truck
The family of Benny G. Cockerham III clapped and cheered as a tanker memorializing him rolled into the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church parking lot.

Cockerham was a corporal in the Marines. He died at the age of 21.

“He was the first from Catawba County killed in Iraq,” Mike Beasley, member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and Fallen Heroes ministry organizer, said.

The tanker is covered with a custom wrap featuring Cockerham’s photo on the side.

Zach Bumgarner, general manager with Bumgarner Oil and member of Sandy Ridge Baptist, wanted to help the Fallen Heroes ministry. He offered to custom-wrap company tankers to recognize the ministry and to honor fallen service member.

Two soldiers have so far been honored this way. Bumgarner said they plan to continue to honor soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Cockerham’s father, Ben Cockerham, was there to see the tanker.

“We like the fact that it’s honoring our son,” he said. “I think the ministry and what they are doing is great. It’s something very special.”

Ben Cockerham described his son as caring, outgoing and passionate.

The tanker will travel throughout western North Carolina and northern South Carolina, according to Bumgarner.

“I hope that people will remember that there is a reason they can do what they do, which is live their everyday lives. We all too often forget the sacrifice,” Ben Cockerham said.

To learn more about Sandy Ridge’s Fallen Heroes ministry, visit www.srbconline.net/fallen-heroes.

