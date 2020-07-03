Officials worry pandemic could increase food insecurity for children

About 20 percent of children in Catawba County were living in food-insecure homes before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, according to the latest data released.

The pandemic could be putting even more stress on those families and putting others at risk of not being able to put food on the table, according to NC Child, a nonprofit that releases annual data about children and families in North Carolina.

The latest data shows almost 48 percent of the roughly 34,600 children in Catawba County lived in poor or low-income households as of 2018, the most recent information available. The number is slightly up from 2017, and the pandemic could worsen the situation though the long-term impacts are still unknown, Catawba County Social Services Director Karen Harrington said.

“There is no question that the pandemic is having an impact on children and families,” Harrington said. “We know many residents are experiencing increased financial stress due to lost jobs or income.”

The percentage of children living in low-income homes in Catawba County in 2018 is in line with statewide data, NC Child Executive Director Michelle Hughes said in the release. Both the numbers may worsen in the pandemic.