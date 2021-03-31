Offices to close for Good Friday

Local government offices will close in observance of the Easter holiday this week.
Hickory
The city of Hickory will close its offices on Friday in observance of the Easter holiday, according to a city news release. Offices will reopen on Monday, April 5, at 8:30 a.m.
The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch will be closed Friday but will be open the normal hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate as normal on Friday.
Highland Recreation Center will be open normal hours on Friday and Saturday. The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Office and Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Friday. All other recreation centers continue to be closed to the public. Parks are open 365 days a year.
Newton
The city of Newton offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. Sanitation collection will run on the regular schedule. Parks will remain open.
Conover
City of Conover offices will be closed on Friday for Good Friday. All parks will remain open, and Friday’s sanitation services will be collected on Monday.
Catawba County
Catawba County government offices and libraries will be closed Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday, according to a county news release. Catawba County parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) and the Blackburn Municipal Sanitary Landfill will be open.
Caldwell County
All Caldwell County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday and the Easter holiday, according to a county news release.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county offices will reopen with limited public access on Monday. Caldwell County convenience sites will operate on a regular schedule.
For details on how to access county services during the pandemic, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/county-office-buildings-limited-access-list.