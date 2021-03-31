Offices to close for Good Friday

Local government offices will close in observance of the Easter holiday this week.

Hickory

The city of Hickory will close its offices on Friday in observance of the Easter holiday, according to a city news release. Offices will reopen on Monday, April 5, at 8:30 a.m.

The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch will be closed Friday but will be open the normal hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate as normal on Friday.

Highland Recreation Center will be open normal hours on Friday and Saturday. The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Office and Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Friday. All other recreation centers continue to be closed to the public. Parks are open 365 days a year.

Newton

The city of Newton offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. Sanitation collection will run on the regular schedule. Parks will remain open.

