Offices in Catawba County close for New Year's Day

Government offices across Catawba County will be closed for New Year’s Day.

Here’s a look at some of the closings as well as schedules for parks:

Hickory

Government offices will be closed Jan 1.

The public library will be closed for New Year’s Day.

Parks will remain open. Highland Recreation Center will close early at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Brown Penn Recreation Center is scheduled to reopen Jan. 5

Newton

City offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

Sanitation services will run on a normal schedule.

The city’s parks will operate on regular hours.

Conover

City offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

Catawba County

County offices will be closed on Jan. 1. Libraries will also be closed the same day.