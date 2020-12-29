 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Offices in Catawba County close for New Year's Day
0 comments
alert top story

Offices in Catawba County close for New Year's Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Government offices across Catawba County will be closed for New Year’s Day.

Here’s a look at some of the closings as well as schedules for parks:

Hickory

Government offices will be closed Jan 1.

The public library will be closed for New Year’s Day.

Parks will remain open. Highland Recreation Center will close early at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Brown Penn Recreation Center is scheduled to reopen Jan. 5

Newton

City offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sanitation services will run on a normal schedule.

The city’s parks will operate on regular hours.

Conover

City offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

Catawba County

County offices will be closed on Jan. 1. Libraries will also be closed the same day.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill and Demolition Landfill will also be closed.

County parks will be open on New Year’s Day.

Convenience centers will close Jan 1.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert