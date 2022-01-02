Officer says Hickory Police will not call to ask for money; advises on how to avoid scams

Lt. Scott Hildebrand said he receives scam calls several times each week, and he once had six in one afternoon.
“It was all from the same number in Chapin, South Carolina,” he said.
Hildebrand, an officer with the Hickory Police Department, avoids scams by not answering the phone when the call comes from a number he doesn’t recognize. “If they don’t leave a message, it wasn’t important. I’m a phone snob,” he said.
Recent scam calls have claimed to represent local law enforcement or fire departments and then ask for donations to help fund them. Hildebrand said these are false.
“I can say that we at the police department are not going to cold call anyone,” he said.
Hildebrand explained that some companies may use that method to gather funds, and it’s not really a scam, but he recommended finding other ways to support nonprofits directly.
“There is a company that has called in the past and they report to be a supporter of law enforcement. They do, but it is an organization that keeps 75 or 80 percent of the money,” he explained.
Hildebrand said to research any company before giving them funds. He also said the best way to support local law enforcement is to call the department directly and ask what needs police have.
Other types of scams include people saying there is a warrant for someone’s arrest, or telling people they’ve won a prize but need to pay money to receive that prize.
“The greatest thing, at the very end of the message, ‘This is not a scam.’ If you have to qualify by saying, ‘This is not a scam,’ yes it is,” he said.
Scam callers sometimes don’t ask for credit card information, but will instead ask for people to buy gift cards. “That is bogus,” Hildebrand said. “There is no legitimate charity organization that will demand or ask for a gift card.”
Hildebrand said scam calls appear to become more frequent around the holidays. “At the end of the year is when people try to be more charitable,” he said.
One of his goals as an officer is to learn all that he can about scams. “I’m ready to ask people and learn as much as I can about those situations to try and figure out how to educate people,” he said.
Hildebrand said if there is ever a question on whether something is a scam, Hickory residents should call the Hickory Police Department for assistance at 828-328-5551.
“Don’t let anyone bully you into giving money,” he said.
Anyone who has received a scam call can report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. More information about phone scams and how to avoid them can also be found on the FTC’s website.