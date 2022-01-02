Officer says Hickory Police will not call to ask for money; advises on how to avoid scams

Other types of scams include people saying there is a warrant for someone’s arrest, or telling people they’ve won a prize but need to pay money to receive that prize.

“The greatest thing, at the very end of the message, ‘This is not a scam.’ If you have to qualify by saying, ‘This is not a scam,’ yes it is,” he said.

Scam callers sometimes don’t ask for credit card information, but will instead ask for people to buy gift cards. “That is bogus,” Hildebrand said. “There is no legitimate charity organization that will demand or ask for a gift card.”

Hildebrand said scam calls appear to become more frequent around the holidays. “At the end of the year is when people try to be more charitable,” he said.

One of his goals as an officer is to learn all that he can about scams. “I’m ready to ask people and learn as much as I can about those situations to try and figure out how to educate people,” he said.

Hildebrand said if there is ever a question on whether something is a scam, Hickory residents should call the Hickory Police Department for assistance at 828-328-5551.

“Don’t let anyone bully you into giving money,” he said.

Anyone who has received a scam call can report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. More information about phone scams and how to avoid them can also be found on the FTC’s website.

