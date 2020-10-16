 Skip to main content
Officer saves inmate's life
Officer saves inmate's life

Sheriff Commends Detention Officer 10-14-20 Image 2.JPEG

Detention Officer G. Elliott (left) and Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown.

 Submitted

A Catawba County Detention officer recently saved an inmate's life, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriffs Office.

Detention Officer G. Elliott stepped in during a medical emergency and the inmate survived the medical crisis.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown presented Elliot with a special challenge coin commemorating this achievement. This coin is only awarded to staff who engage in exemplary service, according to the release. Major Boston, Captain Fisher, and other officers were present for this award ceremony.

“I commend Officer Elliott, for his quick response, and the other officers who assisted with this incident," Brown said. "Saving a life is the highest form of public service an officer can offer the citizens they serve."

