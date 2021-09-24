Observatory to be open twice in October

MAIDEN — The Lucile Miller Observatory will be open twice in October for public observing. It will be open from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 15.

The observatory is located on the campus of Maiden Middle School, North "C" Avenue in Maiden. These are free events, all ages and interests are welcome, and no reservations are needed. The observatory will be open rain or shine both evenings.

Masks are required for everyone in the classroom building and are recommended for everyone while at the observatory grounds.

Weather permitting, telescopes will be available to observe the moon, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and the early fall sky. Light refreshments will be available. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own telescope if they have questions on how to use it or if it needs adjustment.

These events are sponsored by the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. For more information, contact Jeff Whisenant at 828-850-6433 or clubinfo@catawbasky.org.