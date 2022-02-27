Observatory to be open to public 3 times in March

MAIDEN — The Lucile Miller Observatory will be open three times in March for public observing. It will be open on Friday, March 4 , 8-11 p.m.; Friday, March 18, 8-11 p.m.; and Saturday March 19, 7-10 p.m. The extra Saturday event follows BoBfest 2022 and is open to everyone.

The observatory is located on the campus of Maiden Middle School, North "C" Avenue in Maiden. These are a free events, all ages and interests are welcome, and no reservations are needed. The observatory will be open rain or shine each evening.

Weather permitting, telescopes will be available to observe the moon and the late winter/early spring sky. Light refreshments will be available. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own telescope if they have questions on how to use it or if it needs adjustment.

Bring a mask. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask when inside the classroom building or as required by the Catawba County School System.

These events are sponsored by The Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. For driving directions to the observatory or more information, contact Jeff Whisenant at 828-850 6433 or catawbasky@gmail.com.