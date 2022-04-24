 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oakwood Cemetery to be focus of meeting

HICKORY — The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its next meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory.

CCGS member Kay Muender will present a program on her recently completed research of the people buried in Hickory’s Oakwood Cemetery. Muender used the CCGS published transcription of the grave markers at Oakwood as a basis for her project, then expanded on that by doing mini-biographies of the deceased through newspaper articles, death certificates and other official records to create a genealogy of those resting on the hillside at Oakwood.

The research will soon be published in the CCGS quarterly Catawba Cousins. This event is a sneak peek at that work. All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public.

