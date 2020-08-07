Nursing homes now required to test staff for coronavirus every 2 weeks

North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen announced Friday that nursing homes are now required to test all staff every two weeks.

Cohen presented data during a news conference showing that the state is seeing fewer nursing home residents becoming sick during an outbreak, a decrease in the percent of outbreaks lasting longer than six weeks, and fewer cases in nursing homes in North Carolina than other states.

Nevertheless, Cohen said the suggestion to test all nursing home staff every two weeks will now be a requirement.

Cohen also announced that the state will be using funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help nursing facilities across the state fund the biweekly testing. She said this funding will last through November.

“This testing will allow us to identify asymptomatic individuals early, which will help to prevent outbreaks among the most vulnerable population,” Cohen said during a Friday news conference.