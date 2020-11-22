Nursing homes continue to face uphill fight against COVID-19

The facilities also now isolate new residents until receiving a negative COVID-19 test result, she said.

At Trinity Village in Hickory, Campbell found that intense screening has helped limit the spread of COVID-19. Every resident’s temperature is taken three times a day and every staff member’s temperature is registered when they arrive at work. Staff members are also asked about other symptoms. Residents also have their oxygen levels tested and they are checked for coughing and shortness of breath regularly, Campbell said.

If a staff member does have symptoms, they’re required to be tested at Trinity Village or by their doctor, Campbell said. They are not allowed to return until they are fever free and without symptoms for 72 hours without medication or until they test negative. “Our goal is to stay ahead of the virus through new protocols, screenings and behavioral changes of staff,” Campbell said.

Keeping residents in their rooms has helped both facilities limit the spread. At Trinity Village, staff are also limited in their movement when a case is reported. Areas of the facility are closed off, and staff working in those areas aren’t allowed to leave until their shift is over. “They eat lunch and take breaks in the hall,” Campbell said. “All necessary items are delivered to them. This way, they are not moving throughout the facility.”