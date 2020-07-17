Number of hospitalized due to virus drops for first time in more than a week in Catawba County

Catawba County’s number of COVID-19 cases grew by 35 Friday while the number of people hospitalized shrank by one.
The county reported 1,415 confirmed cases Friday, up from 1,380 on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized dropped from 35 on Thursday to 34 Friday.
The number of deaths stood at 14 with no new deaths reported Friday.
Friday marked the first day since July 8 that the number of hospitalized in the county decreased. Even with the slight decrease, the number in the hospital Friday was double what it was the previous Friday.
Representatives from Catawba County’s two hospitals recently provided information on how they are monitoring the pandemic.
Matt Webber, director of marketing and corporate communications for Catawba Valley Medical Center, said at the first of July the hospital was not experiencing full capacity of its 258 beds.
On Wednesday, he said both the number of emergency department visits and complaints of respiratory illness have grown incrementally in the last few weeks.
The hospital uses a dashboard that ranks factors like daily visits to the emergency department, reasons patients are in the hospital and the number of beds being used.
He declined to specify the number of emergency room or ICU beds available at the hospital, saying the federal government has given hospitals more latitude over how they may use their beds.
“Therefore, breaking down the number of beds we have per unit can be misleading because of that fact,” Webber said. “We have the flexibility to expand or contract treatment areas as needed, and to date we’ve shown to be well-prepared for the ebbs and flows of cases at our hospital.”
Timberly Wood, the marketing coordinator at Frye Regional Medical Center, said the hospital is tracking conditions in the area and has an emergency operations plan in place to address possible surges.
Frye has 355 beds, including 24 classified as ICU beds and 32 emergency department beds, Wood said.
“We cannot speculate on what could happen over the coming weeks and months, but we can assure everyone that we are working hard to plan for all of these scenarios and adapt our hospital operations to safely care for and support our community during this evolving pandemic,” she said.
Here’s a look at some of the latest developments from other counties in the Hickory area and the state overall:
Burke County
The county reported its 23rd COVID-19 death Friday. The patient was described as a person in his or her late 70s who was hospitalized.
The report came a day after Burke County reported its 22nd death linked to the disease.
The number of confirmed cases was 1,303 Friday, up 15 from the day before.
Caldwell County
Caldwell reported its ninth death Friday. The individual, who was hospitalized, was described as being between 50 and 64 years old and suffering from underlying health conditions.
The county’s case count grew to 745 Friday, up from 725 the day before. The number of people hospitalized dropped from 19 Thursday to 18 on Friday.
North Carolina
The state reported 95,477 cases Friday, up more than 2,000 from Thursday.
Eighteen new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,606. The number of patients hospitalized was 1,180, up 46 from Thursday.
