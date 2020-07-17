Number of hospitalized due to virus drops for first time in more than a week in Catawba County

Catawba County’s number of COVID-19 cases grew by 35 Friday while the number of people hospitalized shrank by one.

The county reported 1,415 confirmed cases Friday, up from 1,380 on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized dropped from 35 on Thursday to 34 Friday.

The number of deaths stood at 14 with no new deaths reported Friday.

Friday marked the first day since July 8 that the number of hospitalized in the county decreased. Even with the slight decrease, the number in the hospital Friday was double what it was the previous Friday.

Representatives from Catawba County’s two hospitals recently provided information on how they are monitoring the pandemic.

Matt Webber, director of marketing and corporate communications for Catawba Valley Medical Center, said at the first of July the hospital was not experiencing full capacity of its 258 beds.

On Wednesday, he said both the number of emergency department visits and complaints of respiratory illness have grown incrementally in the last few weeks.

The hospital uses a dashboard that ranks factors like daily visits to the emergency department, reasons patients are in the hospital and the number of beds being used.