Number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 drops to 10

Catawba County saw an average of 13 new COVID-19 cases per day for the past week, as of Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health data.

The 91 new cases Catawba County reported in seven days from Friday, May 21, to Thursday put the county total at 19,186 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 18,712 are considered recovered.

No new deaths were reported in that time, leaving the county total at 306 deaths.

There are 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, six fewer than a week earlier, according to public health.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,502 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Five county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 149 have died.

Burke County has seen 10,272 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. There are seven county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday and 165 have died.

Alexander County has seen 4,412 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.

Statewide, 1,000,416 total cases have been reported as of Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 681 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,055 have died.

