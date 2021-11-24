Nu Chapter learns about cybersecurity

CONOVER — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its November business meeting recently at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover.
As members arrived, they returned water bottles filled with loose change, although cash and checks were also accepted. These donations will be divided among the DKG International Schools for Africa project, the Knickers for New Life initiative, and Nu Chapter 2021 teacher grants.
After a time for fellowship and refreshments, Brenda Eckard spoke briefly to attendees for her “Minute at the Mic,” a time designated for members to share what DKG has meant to them and reminisce about their experiences as a Nu Chapter member. Eckard, who was recently recognized for 50 years of continued service and leadership to Nu Chapter, recalled her 1971 initiation ceremony and the formality of dress for the occasion. Eckard’s historical point of view provided an interesting look at the chapter’s past, but she also emphasized the continuation of DKG’s purposes and mission over the years.
Leslie Black, Nu Chapter first vice president, then introduced Marty Sharpe, Chief Technology Officer for Catawba County Schools. Sharpe presented the program, “Cybersecurity and Awareness: Tips to Protect You in Today’s Cyber World.” Sharpe reminded attendees that internet attackers go where security is weakest, putting our credit cards, financial transactions, and medical information at risk.
To protect internet security, Sharpe emphasized the importance of two-factor authorization, backups, updated systems, anti-virus services, appropriate passwords, and fraud detection. Sharpe also addressed questions at the conclusion of his presentation.
Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, then called the business meeting to order. Snyder reported that she attended the “ASK” meeting led by Beth Winstead, president of NC DKG, and a zoom meeting for the NC DKG Educational Law and Policy committee. Highlights of the committee reports include the following: gift bags will be delivered to 51 Catawba County Schools first-year teachers (beginning teacher support); Treasured Roses, long-term member recognition, will occur during the January meeting (leadership development); members are earning participation tickets for 2021-2022 for responding to email and phone messages, attending meetings, and being involved in projects (membership); twelve applications for teacher grants have been received and applications are due Nov. 30. Leslie Black provided a cookbook update. Cookbooks were distributed to members to sell or purchase. The cookbook fundraiser will provide additional money for 2021 teacher grants. Those who were not in attendance were encouraged to pick up cookbooks as soon as possible from Black. Snyder also reminded members of a virtual cooking event, which is in the planning stages, and a possible cookie exchange. The business meeting concluded with the world fellowship brag bucket. For members who could not attend in person, the meeting was available on Google Meet.