Nu Chapter learns about cybersecurity

Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, then called the business meeting to order. Snyder reported that she attended the “ASK” meeting led by Beth Winstead, president of NC DKG, and a zoom meeting for the NC DKG Educational Law and Policy committee. Highlights of the committee reports include the following: gift bags will be delivered to 51 Catawba County Schools first-year teachers (beginning teacher support); Treasured Roses, long-term member recognition, will occur during the January meeting (leadership development); members are earning participation tickets for 2021-2022 for responding to email and phone messages, attending meetings, and being involved in projects (membership); twelve applications for teacher grants have been received and applications are due Nov. 30. Leslie Black provided a cookbook update. Cookbooks were distributed to members to sell or purchase. The cookbook fundraiser will provide additional money for 2021 teacher grants. Those who were not in attendance were encouraged to pick up cookbooks as soon as possible from Black. Snyder also reminded members of a virtual cooking event, which is in the planning stages, and a possible cookie exchange. The business meeting concluded with the world fellowship brag bucket. For members who could not attend in person, the meeting was available on Google Meet.