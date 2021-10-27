Nu Chapter inducts new members at event

Dee Snyder conducted the business session. After recognizing the two new members, she presented the president’s report which recapped the DKG International Conference in San Antonio this summer, reviewed recent meetings, and updated the strategic plan for 2021-2022. Snyder announced the completion of the formal agreement with the NC DKG Educational Foundation establishing the Phyllis Frye Copeland Endowed Fund. The Reader Leaders project has been suspended due to COVID-19. Committee reports included the following: Leslie Black (educational excellence) previewed some programs for meetings scheduled this year and the addition of “Minute at the Mic” when members can share thoughts and memories of DKG; Martha Brown (beginning teacher support) announced that Catawba County Schools beginning teachers are being recognized in 2021-2022, and Nu Chapter provided breakfast for them in August; Brenda Harbinson (educational law and policy) provided links to the latest legislative information; Carol Bostian (membership) updated the number of active members and urged attendees to submit new member prospect cards; Suzanne Cadwallader (teacher grants) announced that Nu Chapter will award grants up to $300 for non-consumable materials; Yvonne Hilderbran (scholarship) presented stipends to Suzanne Cadwallader and Amanda Moose; Kerri Wimberly (communications and marketing) announced that the Nu Chapter directory is now available on the Nu website; and Marilyn Futrelle (rules committee) asked members to ratify the proposed amendments to the Nu Chapter Rules and the establishment of the Phyllis Frye Copeland Endowed Fund to support teacher grants.