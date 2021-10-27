Nu Chapter inducts new members at event

CONOVER — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, recently held its fall business meeting at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover.
After a time of fellowship and snacks, an induction ceremony welcomed two new members to Nu Chapter: Jennifer Barrow, fourth-grade teacher at Sherrills Ford Elementary School; and Anne Marie Hale, English teacher at Maiden High School. New members received a pin, a certificate of membership, and a long-stemmed red rose to commemorate the occasion.
Yvonne Barnhardt, orientation committee chair, led the induction ceremony. After the ceremony Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, recognized Barnhardt for her 14 years of service as chair of the orientation and induction committee. Barnhardt is stepping down from these duties after this year.
Diane Creasman, Nu Chapter Schools for Africa representative, reminded attendees to take a bottle of water with them. Members were asked to return the bottles filled with change to the November meeting, although paper currency and checks are also appreciated. The money collected will be distributed to Schools for Africa, Knickers for New Life, and the 2021 teacher grants.
Creasman then introduced a virtual program by Watha Kollmeyer, CEO of Knickers for New Life. Kollmeyer explained how she partners with schools in Uganda to raise money for health education, necessary supplies for girls, separate latrines, and hand-wash stations. The goal is to keep girls in school rather than miss up to six weeks a year due to monthly needs. Getting an education ultimately allows girls to break the cycle of poverty and avoid disease, unplanned pregnancies, and forced early marriage.
Dee Snyder conducted the business session. After recognizing the two new members, she presented the president’s report which recapped the DKG International Conference in San Antonio this summer, reviewed recent meetings, and updated the strategic plan for 2021-2022. Snyder announced the completion of the formal agreement with the NC DKG Educational Foundation establishing the Phyllis Frye Copeland Endowed Fund. The Reader Leaders project has been suspended due to COVID-19. Committee reports included the following: Leslie Black (educational excellence) previewed some programs for meetings scheduled this year and the addition of “Minute at the Mic” when members can share thoughts and memories of DKG; Martha Brown (beginning teacher support) announced that Catawba County Schools beginning teachers are being recognized in 2021-2022, and Nu Chapter provided breakfast for them in August; Brenda Harbinson (educational law and policy) provided links to the latest legislative information; Carol Bostian (membership) updated the number of active members and urged attendees to submit new member prospect cards; Suzanne Cadwallader (teacher grants) announced that Nu Chapter will award grants up to $300 for non-consumable materials; Yvonne Hilderbran (scholarship) presented stipends to Suzanne Cadwallader and Amanda Moose; Kerri Wimberly (communications and marketing) announced that the Nu Chapter directory is now available on the Nu website; and Marilyn Futrelle (rules committee) asked members to ratify the proposed amendments to the Nu Chapter Rules and the establishment of the Phyllis Frye Copeland Endowed Fund to support teacher grants.
Leslie Black suggested that members plan a cookie exchange social event and collect recipes to publish a 2021 cookbook. Profits from cookbook sales will support 2021 teacher grants. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.