Nu Chapter honors long-term members at event

NEWTON — Nu Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its January business meeting and annual Treasured Roses Ceremony at the NC Cooperative Extension Catawba County Center in Newton.

Attendees enjoyed breakfast and fellowship before the ceremony. They brought donations for Nu Chapter's local and international community service projects: Safe Harbor Hickory, Knickers for New Life, and Schools for Africa.

Allison Patton, Nu Chapter second vice president, opened the meeting with her "Minute at the Mic." She shared her excitement and pride at her first Nu Chapter meeting, seeing the caliber of women educators whose ranks she was about to join. Patton also related the responsibility and privilege she feels as a female educator and member of Nu Chapter to fulfill Delta Kappa Gamma's mission to promote the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education by inviting the next generation of women educators to join the chapter and giving them the support and confidence they need to grow as leaders in not only the chapter but in the profession.

The main focus of the January meeting was the annual Treasured Roses Ceremony recognizing long-term members for their years of service to Nu Chapter and DKG. This year, Nu Chapter honored eight members during a ceremony led by Leslie Black, Nu Chapter president, and Michelle Shelly, Leadership Development chair.

The chapter recognized the following women for their years of service and leadership: Leslie Black, 15 years, escorted by Dee Snyder; Yvonne Barnhardt, 20 years, escorted by her daughters Stephanie Calderon and Kelly Wright; Candy Moretz, 25 years, escorted by Martha Brown; Janie Morrison (in absentia), 30 years, honored by Allison Patton; Brenda Harbinson, 35 years, escorted by Brenda Eckard; Linda Lutz, 35 years, escorted by Naomi East; Myra Warren (in absentia), 45 years, honored by Michelle Shelly; and Nellie Pruitt, 50 years, escorted by Thalia Holman.

Michelle Shelly introduced each honoree, assisted by Nu Chapter member Lee Ann Perry. The escorts, specially chosen for each honoree, read tributes detailing these dedicated members' achievements and leadership positions. Each honoree received a service pin, a certificate, and a long-stemmed red rose to commemorate the occasion. Additionally, Nu Chapter made a $50 donation to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in honor of Nellie Pruitt's 50 years of service.

After the ceremony and a brief time of fellowship and celebration with the honorees, Nu Chapter President Leslie Black called the business meeting to order. In her president's report, Black thanked members for their donations to Safe Harbor and shared information about the North Carolina DKG Educational Foundation's Message in a Bottle Fundraiser to fund grants for North Carolina teachers. Black reported that the foundation raised $5,235 on the Nov. 29 Day of Giving and reminded members of the current foundation grant cycle open through Jan. 31. Black also shared the results of Nu Chapter's Taste & Talk fundraiser, held on Nov. 5, 2022, at Tri-City Baptist Church. The event raised $2,373 to support the Nu Chapter Scholarship Fund, Beginning Teachers initiative, and Leadership Development programs.

Committee chairs offered updates on their recent work for the chapter, including a report from Allison Patton, second vice president and Chapter Achievement chair, on Nu Chapter's outstanding progress toward the NC DKG Recognition of Society Excellence or ROSE Awards. Members Allison Patton and Lynn Evans presented three Catawba County women educators to the chapter as prospective members, and the membership voted unanimously to extend invitations to all three.

Black reminded members of the chapter's spring social on March 3 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the April 1 meeting at Safe Harbor. She also invited members to attend the NC DKG State Convention in Greenville, scheduled for April 28-30, and to support this year's convention project: collecting food and monetary donations for the Food Bank of the Albemarle located in Elizabeth City.

To end the meeting, Black opened the floor for members to contribute to the "Brag Bucket," a meeting tradition where members donate $1 to share a personal celebration or "brag" with the chapter. All proceeds from the "Brag Bucket" go to the World Fellowship Fund of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Educators Foundation, which provides opportunities for international women to pursue graduate studies in Canada and the United States.

Delta Kappa Gamma's mission is to promote the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education in Catawba County, throughout the state of North Carolina, and internationally.