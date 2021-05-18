Nu Chapter honors its long-term members

NEWTON — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, recently held its annual Treasured Roses Ceremony to recognize members for their long-term years of service to Nu Chapter.

This special event, held at the outdoor pavilion behind Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton, honored 10 members in a ceremony led by Michelle Shelly, leadership development chair, and Regina Propst, second vice president.

Nu Chapter reached a first-time milestone when two members were recognized for 50 years of continued service and leadership. Brenda Eckard, a retired middle school teacher in the Newton-Conover City Schools system, and Pat Gibson, a retired associate superintendent in the Newton-Conover City Schools system, both received a 50-year service pin and were honored with a $50 donation to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Betty Blackburn and Phyllis Parsons were recognized for 35 years of continued service and leadership. Linda Fisher was recognized for 25 years of service, and Yvonne Hilderbran achieved 20 years of service. The following were recognized for 15 years of continued service and leadership: Stephanie Calderon, Shawn Clemons, Marsha Fanning, and Sarah Wallace.