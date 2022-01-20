Nu Chapter honors 5 long-term members

NEWTON — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, recently held its January business meeting and annual Treasured Roses Ceremony at the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Catawba County Center in Newton.
Attendees enjoyed breakfast and fellowship prior to the ceremony. Regina Propst, Nu Chapter member and second vice president, addressed the group for her “Minute at the Mic,” sharing what DKG has meant to her. Propst cited fellowship, friendship, and leadership opportunities as the most meaningful experiences for her.
The Treasured Roses Ceremony recognizes long-term members for their years of service to Nu Chapter. Five members were honored during the ceremony led by Michelle Shelly, leadership development chair, and Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, and assisted by Amanda Swengros and Lee Ann Perry.
Naomi East was recognized for 25 years of service. Marilyn McRee and Donna Moser were recognized for 35 years of continued service and leadership. Nancy Long achieved 40 years of service, and Barbara Herman was honored for 50 years of continued service and leadership.
Each honoree was introduced, and, as she approached the podium, leaders read a tribute which highlighted some of her achievements and leadership positions. Honorees also received a service pin, a certificate, and a long-stemmed red rose to commemorate the occasion.
After the ceremony, Leslie Black, Nu Chapter first vice president, introduced the guest speaker, N.C. DKG President Beth Winstead, who addressed the group remotely on the topic, “Linking the Past, Present, and Future.” Winstead cited the seven purposes of Delta Kappa Gamma, which were established in 1929, and voiced her concern that COVID could impact the future survival of DKG. Winstead pointed out that gathering in groups is no longer a priority, and opportunities for fellowship have diminished. She stressed the importance of recruiting new members and participating in conventions to insure the organization's future. Winstead concluded her remarks by reminding attendees that it is vital to celebrate members and their achievements in DKG.
Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, called the business meeting to order. The president’s report encouraged members to donate to the Backpack for Kids project, reviewed N.C. DKG convention information, reminded members of upcoming dates, and provided an update on the 2021 Nu Chapter cookbook sales. There are also plans to sell cookbooks at the state convention in Asheville.
Regina Propst reported on the progress of the chapter achievement award goals. The membership committee conducted a vote for three prospective new members, and the nominations committee presented the Nu Chapter 2022-2024 slate of officers, which was approved by vote. The teacher grants committee reported that there were 20 applications for the 2021 Nu Chapter teacher grants, and the committee was able to fund 12 grants. The grants were funded by member donations and proceeds from the cookbook sales. The meeting concluded with the world fellowship brag bucket.