Nu Chapter honors 5 long-term members

After the ceremony, Leslie Black, Nu Chapter first vice president, introduced the guest speaker, N.C. DKG President Beth Winstead, who addressed the group remotely on the topic, “Linking the Past, Present, and Future.” Winstead cited the seven purposes of Delta Kappa Gamma, which were established in 1929, and voiced her concern that COVID could impact the future survival of DKG. Winstead pointed out that gathering in groups is no longer a priority, and opportunities for fellowship have diminished. She stressed the importance of recruiting new members and participating in conventions to insure the organization's future. Winstead concluded her remarks by reminding attendees that it is vital to celebrate members and their achievements in DKG.

Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, called the business meeting to order. The president’s report encouraged members to donate to the Backpack for Kids project, reviewed N.C. DKG convention information, reminded members of upcoming dates, and provided an update on the 2021 Nu Chapter cookbook sales. There are also plans to sell cookbooks at the state convention in Asheville.