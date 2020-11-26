Nu Chapter holds hybrid business meeting and program

CONOVER — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its November business meeting at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover.

As attendees arrived, they returned water bottles filled with loose change, although cash and checks were also accepted. These donations will benefit both the DKG International Schools for Africa project and the Nu Chapter 2020 teacher grants. The hospitality committee provided water and pre-packaged snacks. Members were also encouraged to sign up for committees that need more volunteers.

Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, called the meeting to order and welcomed those attendees in person, as well as those watching virtually. Highlights of the president's report included an account of the NC DKG expanded fall executive board meeting, "Every Member Counts," held virtually Oct. 24. Nu Chapter members Dee Snyder and Carol Bostian led a workshop, "Nurturing Members with Handmade Cards." Leslie Black and Amanda Moose also participated in the meeting. A package of postcards was distributed to each attendee so that she can send a "nurturing" message of support and care to a fellow member.