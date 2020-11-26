Nu Chapter holds hybrid business meeting and program

CONOVER — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its November business meeting at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover.
As attendees arrived, they returned water bottles filled with loose change, although cash and checks were also accepted. These donations will benefit both the DKG International Schools for Africa project and the Nu Chapter 2020 teacher grants. The hospitality committee provided water and pre-packaged snacks. Members were also encouraged to sign up for committees that need more volunteers.
Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, called the meeting to order and welcomed those attendees in person, as well as those watching virtually. Highlights of the president's report included an account of the NC DKG expanded fall executive board meeting, "Every Member Counts," held virtually Oct. 24. Nu Chapter members Dee Snyder and Carol Bostian led a workshop, "Nurturing Members with Handmade Cards." Leslie Black and Amanda Moose also participated in the meeting. A package of postcards was distributed to each attendee so that she can send a "nurturing" message of support and care to a fellow member.
Snyder also encouraged members to support the DKG members from Louisiana who suffered three powerful hurricanes within six weeks. Donations to the Delta Dollar$ fundraiser can be made until Jan. 1. Leslie Black, first vice president, gave a chapter achievement report and revealed a decorative "growing flowers" chart to track the achievement of chapter goals. Nu Chapter received a Superior Achievement Award for 2020 and the Presidential Award as one of the state's top chapters.
Committee reports included the following: the educational excellence committee urged members to volunteer for Reader Leaders and Classroom Connections; the beginning teacher support committee will provide gifts for first-year teachers from Newton-Conover City Schools and Hickory Public Schools; the membership committee requested members to update their biographical profiles; the teacher grants committee needs more applications. In other business, attendees voted not to have a meal at the January meeting and to postpone the Treasured Roses ceremony to a later date.
Carol Bostian presented the program, a tour of the Nu Chapter, NC DKG, and DKG International websites. Bostian demonstrated how to access the website, change passwords, and navigate the steps necessary to update a member's profile. Printed directions were distributed to attendees following the meeting. The meeting concluded with the brag bucket recognitions and donations.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
