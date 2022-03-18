Nu Chapter DKG installs 2022-2024 officers

NEWTON — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, installed officers during its recent March business meeting and luncheon at First Presbyterian Church in Newton.

After a brief time for fellowship, Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, welcomed attendees and called the business session to order. Snyder recognized Nu member, Martha Brown, who addressed the group for her “Minute at the Mic.” Brown’s remarks about what DKG has meant to her included that her membership has been an honor, a challenge, an inspiration, and a blessing.

Snyder presented the president’s report which shared highlights of the recent Region X event, updated members on the upcoming NC DKG convention, and announced the submission of the chapter achievement report. Snyder also recognized three members as nominees for the following awards: 2022 Golden Key Award, Phyllis Parsons; Shining Star (Nu recipient) and Rising Star (NC DKG nominee), Regina Propst; and Beginning Teacher Award, Delane Mitchell.

Committee reports followed the president’s report. The beginning teacher support committee is preparing gifts for first-year teachers in Catawba County Schools for delivery in March or April. The educational excellence committee announced that two social events are being planned for May and September. The membership committee will hold an orientation for four new members in March. Also, JoAnn Waters won the participation ticket drawing at the meeting. The archives committee is searching for information to include in a new founder’s history that will be available on the Nu Chapter website.

The nominations committee installed the following officers for the 2022-2024 biennium: president, Leslie Black; first vice president, Regina Propst; second vice president, Allison Patton; recording secretary, Michelle Shelly; and corresponding secretary, Yvonne Barnhardt. The business meeting concluded with the world fellowship brag bucket. After a brief break, Nu and Gamma Phi members joined for a ceremony of remembrance, program, and luncheon.

Dee Snyder welcomed all attendees and introduced Nellie Pruitt, Gamma Phi member, who brought greetings from the Gamma Phi Chapter. The ceremony of remembrance honored two Gamma Phi members, Mary Ann Troutman and Martha Yount. Nellie Pruitt read the tribute to Mary Ann Troutman, and Regina Propst read the tribute to Martha Yount. Special music was provided by pianist, Brenda Eckard.

Nu Chapter member, Anne-Marie Hale, presented the program, “Teaching in Today’s Classroom.” Hale shared the reality and challenges of teaching during the pandemic. She covered four techniques she incorporates in her college and career-ready English classes: new approaches, such as personalized learning and learning-focused bulletin boards and desk notes; learning management systems like Canvas and Google Classroom; pandemic challenges, such as utilizing educational websites and learning to teach through a camera; and morale boosters to combat “in the trenches” battle fatigue. Hale illustrated these points with videos of her classroom.

After the program, Leslie Black offered a meditation and blessing prior to the catered luncheon. Members also participated virtually for the business session, ceremony of remembrance, and program. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.