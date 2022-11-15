November book sale planned at Hickory library

HICKORY — The Friends of Hickory Public Library’s November book sale will be a good time for stocking up on holiday reading and even finding a book for a Christmas stocking.

A wide variety of books will be ready to go on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St., NE, in the Hickory SALT Block.

Cookbooks offering ideas for holiday meals are popular, along with gardening and coffee table books on a variety of subjects. In addition to a large selection of fiction and nonfiction hardback, paperback and audio books, CDs and puzzles will be on sale. A special section will feature books for preschool through young adult readers. All items are $1 each.

A new selection of gift baskets with Thanksgiving and Christmas themes designed by Friends volunteers are also available. In addition to quarterly book sales, the Corner Bookstore at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is operated by the Friends.

Friends of Hickory Public Library is a nonprofit organization providing support and services for the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries. Book sale proceeds fund special library programs, summer reading programs for children, the annual bookmark contest, The Book Page featuring recently published works, special furniture and equipment for library areas and Christmas treats for library staff. Supporters can renew or sign up for a new membership during the book sale.