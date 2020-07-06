Notable Neighor Cameron Bixby: 'We can and will continue to do big things in Catawba County'

What has it been like for you during the pandemic? How have you tried to stay involved?

It has been difficult during the pandemic. I am typically an outgoing person and being able to get out and engage with others is what I look forward to.

However, I have had to push myself to adapt. I spend a lot of time on Zoom meetings and behind the computer, but I am eager for the days that we can be back together engaging and interacting in person.

What is the best advice you’ve received? From who?

My dad and mom were always adamant in teaching us to choose a career where we can do something we loved. My father passed away much too young and it became clear to me then just how short life is.

I originally chose to start my career in another field. ... While I was successful in that career, and I thrived on engaging with and helping others, getting to come to work in the agency allowed me to bring my love for communication to a place that provided for our family, for many years.

My father’s passion for his work and for the agency was something I will never forget, and I try to teach my daughter the same thing. Best worded by Steve Jobs: ‘The only way to do great work is to love what you do.’