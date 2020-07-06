Notable Neighor Cameron Bixby: 'We can and will continue to do big things in Catawba County'

Cameron Bixby was born and raised in Catawba County. She moved away for college and spent time abroad while in school.
That’s how she realized she wanted to be near family and in the place she’s always called home.
When she returned to Catawba County, she got involved with the community she grew up in.
“I became passionate about being a part of ‘Making. Living. Better.’ here, because I saw how wonderful Catawba County already was, and believed in so many initiatives I knew were in the works here,” Bixby said.
Bixby, who lives in the town of Catawba and is vice president of community engagement at Catawba Insurance Agency, is the chairperson for the Hickory Young Professionals and serves as an ex officio on the Chamber of Catawba County board. She also serves on the town’s events committee, the Women’s Leadership Conference committee with the chamber, the Leadership Catawba advisory board and the committee for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Bixby is driven to bring more young professionals like herself to the area, which is how she got involved with Hickory Young Professionals, she said.
As the young professionals group has grown, so has Bixby, she said. “It’s inspiring to grow and learn together, especially with a group of people who are constantly seeking ways to improve themselves and their communities,” she said.
Bixby hopes each project and initiative she completes leads to more goodwill in her county, she said.
What do you like about being involved in your community?
When I stepped back into working with chamber initiatives and Leadership Catawba, it baffled me how little people thought of some of communities that made up Catawba County. People were not venturing out to see some of the awesome places that make up the entirety of our county. That was a key motivator to me, to be able to say, ‘Hey, we are here, and we have something to offer.’
I got on board helping with events in Catawba and partnering with Claremont and have enjoyed making something of value that brings people to those communities and when they arrive, they find so many more things that interest them.
What drives you in your community engagement?
I was blessed to spend time with my parents and grandparents and to get to see their involvement and how they engaged in their communities as I grew up. I remember thinking, ‘I can’t believe how many councils my grandparents served on and how they had time to do it all.’
When I had the chance to come to work with our family insurance agency, it provided me a chance to really dig in and to help with branding our agency, while being a community advocate and meeting new businesses and people in the community.
What has it been like for you during the pandemic? How have you tried to stay involved?
It has been difficult during the pandemic. I am typically an outgoing person and being able to get out and engage with others is what I look forward to.
However, I have had to push myself to adapt. I spend a lot of time on Zoom meetings and behind the computer, but I am eager for the days that we can be back together engaging and interacting in person.
What is the best advice you’ve received? From who?
My dad and mom were always adamant in teaching us to choose a career where we can do something we loved. My father passed away much too young and it became clear to me then just how short life is.
I originally chose to start my career in another field. ... While I was successful in that career, and I thrived on engaging with and helping others, getting to come to work in the agency allowed me to bring my love for communication to a place that provided for our family, for many years.
My father’s passion for his work and for the agency was something I will never forget, and I try to teach my daughter the same thing. Best worded by Steve Jobs: ‘The only way to do great work is to love what you do.’
What contributions to the community are you most proud of?
The opportunity to create something of value both in the town of Catawba and with Hickory Young Professionals.
When people arrive and are shocked at the turnout or the event we have created, it always inspires me to want to do more. We can and will continue to do big things in Catawba County, because the groundwork has been laid and people here want to see our county and communities succeed, now more than ever.
