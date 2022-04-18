Notable neighbors Patti and Buddy Shields: We're like a neighborhood watch with food

Rain or shine, Patti and Buddy Shields are on duty several times a month to deliver meals to the elderly.

Patti has been delivering for Meals on Wheels in Catawba County since 1995. Her husband Buddy joined her when they married in 2011.

“I don’t think we’ll stop until they’re delivering meals to us,” Patti said.

Patti and Buddy were high school sweethearts in Georgia but lost touch when Patti moved to Hickory. She trained at Catawba Valley Community College to become a nurse. It was during that time, in 1995, that she joined Meals on Wheels as a class volunteer project.

Buddy and Patti reconnected in 2008, and Buddy moved to Hickory when they married.

Since then, they’ve delivered meals together. About three Thursdays a month the couple pick up meals at the West Hickory Senior Center and drop off the meals to their homebound clients.

The couple have formed bonds with the people who receive the meals. Some have been on their route for years. Some have died, Patti said.

“We’re with them through a lot,” Patti said. “Through their good times and their bad times, their grandkids and the illnesses. They’re like family.”

On Thanksgiving, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shields made fresh Thanksgiving meals for their Meals on Wheels regulars because the program didn’t deliver that day. “They are extended family to us,” Buddy said. “We care for them.”

The couple also volunteer at a soup kitchen once a month. Volunteering brings meaning to their days.

“It’s more of a blessing for us than it is to them,” Patti said. “It lifts our spirits. Some days you might not want to go out, but it’s wonderful to see all the people we help.”

The couple claim even the weather will clear a path for their volunteer work. It seems bad weather and rain will subside for the hour or two it takes them to deliver meals, Buddy said.

Buddy says their work is driven by Patti’s kind heart. “You’re looking at an angel,” Buddy said of Patti when asked why they volunteer.

Patti says it’s because they have all they need and want to help others have that, too. “We have plenty,” Patti said. “We have water, food, a roof over our head. We’ve been blessed. Someone else may need a little help, so we’re glad to do it.”

When other volunteers are unable to deliver, the Shields often step in, Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services Manager Michele Francois said. “They are such a vital part of the team of volunteers serving homebound seniors in west Hickory,” she said.

The Shields’ work with Meals on Wheels often goes beyond a simple delivery. They have swept porches, cleared ice off sidewalks and helped people who have fallen. Patti calls it neighborhood watch with food.

Buddy said he hopes their small effort can make a difference. “There’s so much dysfunction in the world today and a lot of problems, but just a word of encouragement can make a difference,” he said. “We are sometimes the only people these people see in a day.”

