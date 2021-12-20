Notable neighbors: Maiden couple says American dream still exists

He decided to work in the U.S. for a year, but one year became two, two became three and, eventually, he decided to stay. It was then, around 2003, that he started studying and working in CNC machining.

Years later, in 2011, Sara and Jorge reconnected when she went on a vacation in the U.S. After that, the pair dated and she moved to North Carolina with him in 2013, the year they married.

When she moved to the U.S., she brought her passion for baking with her. She baked for family and friends.

“It’s because of my mom. She loved to cook,” Sara said. “I always saw how she loved it. It makes people feel good. I feel that baking gives me joy and I love to inspire joy and see people’s faces when they see the cake and eat it.”

The couple took classes together and worked toward Jorge’s dream of his own CNC business. Jorge started asking people in the business about what equipment he would need, how much it would cost and if it was a good idea. People told him it was a bad idea that would cost a lot of money.

Jorge and Sara decided to do it anyway.

“We said, we don’t have a lot of money, but we have the dreams,” Jorge said.