Notable neighbors: Maiden couple says American dream still exists

Behind Sara and Jorge Mora’s home in Maiden, the whir of machinery emanates from their stand-alone garage.
Inside, 3D printers and metal carving computerized machines fill the room. It is the heart of their computer numerical control machining business, PQ CNC Works. The CNC business is Jorge’s dream.
Inside their home, the kitchen, with an industrial stainless steel fridge, is the heart of their bakery business, Sari Cakes — Sara’s dream.
For years, the couple, who both moved to the U.S. from Costa Rica, dreamed of opening their own businesses. They took classes through Catawba Valley Community College’s Small Business Center, educated themselves and worked to find opportunities. In the last two years, they opened both businesses. They achieved the American dream, Jorge said.
“People say the American dream doesn’t exist anymore,” Jorge said. “It still exists. You just have to knock on doors and work for it.”
“You have to build it. You have to make opportunities,” Sara said.
Jorge and Sara met in middle school in Costa Rica, but were only friends at the time. In the early 2000s, Jorge moved to the U.S. to make money to pay for dental school.
He decided to work in the U.S. for a year, but one year became two, two became three and, eventually, he decided to stay. It was then, around 2003, that he started studying and working in CNC machining.
Years later, in 2011, Sara and Jorge reconnected when she went on a vacation in the U.S. After that, the pair dated and she moved to North Carolina with him in 2013, the year they married.
When she moved to the U.S., she brought her passion for baking with her. She baked for family and friends.
“It’s because of my mom. She loved to cook,” Sara said. “I always saw how she loved it. It makes people feel good. I feel that baking gives me joy and I love to inspire joy and see people’s faces when they see the cake and eat it.”
The couple took classes together and worked toward Jorge’s dream of his own CNC business. Jorge started asking people in the business about what equipment he would need, how much it would cost and if it was a good idea. People told him it was a bad idea that would cost a lot of money.
Jorge and Sara decided to do it anyway.
“We said, we don’t have a lot of money, but we have the dreams,” Jorge said.
Jorge and Sara applied for permits, took out loans, charged their credit cards and got enough money together to build a shop in a garage in their back yard full of the latest CNC technology. After working for weeks to find customers, Jorge got one job in November 2019.
“They said we did a great job and would give us tons of work,” Jorge said. “So in January, we said, ‘We are ready.’ Then COVID said, ‘Me too.’”
The pandemic sullied their hopes for a thriving business. Work dried up. In June, the shop had only one job.
That’s when Sara decided to sell her baked goods and deliver them.
“She said, ‘Maybe this would be a good time to do a bakery,’” Jorge said. “We started with family and friends and grew from there.”
By December 2020, businesses was booming for Sari Cakes and picking back up for PQ CNC Works.
In 2021, the couple has worked nonstop at their businesses and made enough money to pay off their debt, Jorge said.
Jorge and Sara work seven days a week in the garage and the kitchen. She helps with the CNC machining and he helps with the cakes. Unless both businesses are facing busy weeks, Jorge and Sara are often working side by side, whether it be delivering cakes or carrying equipment to and from the CNC shop.
“She supports me in my dream and now she’s doing her dream and I’m supporting her. We support each other in our dreams,” Jorge said.
The CNC business grew so large it will need to move to a new location to expand, Jorge said. They hope to stay in the Maiden area, he said.
He is also working to open a shop in Costa Rica to help young people there learn the trade and get work.
The Moras are also working to get younger people in the machining business in Catawba County. Jorge wants to train a new generation.
“Our dreams are to educate and help people. We’re trying to motivate younger people to get an education,” Jorge said.
Through the journey, the Moras have been helped by many, Sara said. Even those who said their businesses wouldn’t make it were helpful, she said.
“Even people who told us no, we can’t do it — they are our angels. You always learn something from everyone,” Sara said.