Notable Neighbors Hudson Gentry and Zoey Carroll: Wakeboarders make waves at young age

On how they got their start wakeboarding:Zoey: So, my dad started wakeboarding when he was 19 or 18 and he bought me a wakeboard and he was like, ‘Try this.’

When I first started, one of our friends said, ‘You have to wakeboard first before you can tube.’ And all the things we cared about was tubing.

But now, it’s like more wakeboarding than tubing.

Hudson: I started wakeboarding when I was somewhere around 7, 8 years old.

My dad and his friends would go out and compete, who could do the biggest trick and stuff like that.

So he said, ‘If you want to try it, then try it.’ So I tried it and I liked it.

On their favorite tricks:

Zoey: I like to do tantrums and back rolls.

A tantrum is basically like a layout flip and a back roll is a like a scoop, like a whoo, like a corkscrew.