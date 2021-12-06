Notable Neighbors Hudson Gentry and Zoey Carroll: Wakeboarders make waves at young age

At 12 years old, Hudson Gentry has established himself in the world of competitive wakeboarding.
Hudson’s father, Clay, says his son has been in about 20 tournaments. Among Gentry’s most noteworthy achievements to date are his second-place finish in his division at the World Wake Association World Championships and his two gold medals at the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation Pan American championships — one individual and one as part of the U.S. Wakeboard Team.
Hudson lives on Lake Hickory and frequently trains there. And he’s not the only young competitive wakeboarder to use the lake for practice.
Zoey Carroll, 10, also finished second in her division at the world championship this year. Zoey’s father, Ryan, said she has taken part in five competitions.
Hudson and Zoey are friends who sometimes train together.
Reflecting on the time Hudson and Zoey put into the sport, Ryan Carroll said there were “lots of hours, lots of falls for sure.”
He added: “I’m very biased, of course, but those two kids are extremely talented in the industry and it’s pretty cool that they’re both on Lake Hickory.”
Hudson and Zoey talked about how they got their start in wakeboarding, their favorite tricks and the tricks that intimidate them.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On how they got their start wakeboarding:Zoey: So, my dad started wakeboarding when he was 19 or 18 and he bought me a wakeboard and he was like, ‘Try this.’
When I first started, one of our friends said, ‘You have to wakeboard first before you can tube.’ And all the things we cared about was tubing.
But now, it’s like more wakeboarding than tubing.
Hudson: I started wakeboarding when I was somewhere around 7, 8 years old.
My dad and his friends would go out and compete, who could do the biggest trick and stuff like that.
So he said, ‘If you want to try it, then try it.’ So I tried it and I liked it.
On their favorite tricks:
Zoey: I like to do tantrums and back rolls.
A tantrum is basically like a layout flip and a back roll is a like a scoop, like a whoo, like a corkscrew.
It was very hard to learn it. (I have to) keep my arms in and not thinking about it too much because I get in my head sometimes.
Hudson: I’m going to say tantrum to blind probably. It’s the same tantrum, just a backflip but then I go backside right so I land with the rope behind my back.
On tricks they would like to master but have not yet:Hudson: I’ve never tried it but I want to try a double flip.
That is fairly high (in terms of difficulty) because that was two years ago that they started doing double flips. Like most pros are doing them but other than that, not many people are doing them.
Zoey: I would like to master a scarecrow. It’s a front roll but then you twist your body and you land switched. I’m still working up to it.
