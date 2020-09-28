Notable Neighbors: Bill and Ginger Spangler clean up their neighborhood

Most days of the week, Bill and Ginger Spangler spend their mornings on either side of the street from each other, eyes trained on the ground, marching forward.
They’re searching for trash.
The retired couple, ever seeking to help wherever they can, found a calling in cleaning up Fifth Street NE and the streets near their home in Hickory.
“We like to think we’re helping a little bit,” Bill Spangler said.
It’s not a city-wide cleanup but it keeps the neighborhood looking clean and they hope it encourages others to follow the same principle: “Do what you can, where you are, with what you have,” Ginger Spangler said.
The pair moved to Hickory in 2013 after 31 years in Statesville, Bill said. They settled in and started taking trips abroad. Seeking some meaning in their travels, and driven by their faith to help others, they started taking foreign mission trips.
Such trips involved hours of walking. Their trips took them to London, Dubai, Bahrain, South Africa and Sweden. To prepare, they took to the streets at home.
It started with simple walks down Fifth Street from their apartment to Lenoir-Rhyne University. The walks built their leg strength and took them outdoors and into their community. Then they noticed the trash, Bill said.
“We really got — not upset — but just a little distraught about how much trash there is,” he said.
This was in 2017. It started with them carrying a grocery bag or two and picking up big trash items they spotted on their walk. It became a habit — one that grew into a mission.
Soon, they were splitting up, one on either side of the road, both dressed in bright colors to be seen by passing traffic. They got trash grabbers and started carrying many more bags to fill. Now they’ve been doing it for more than three years.
The Spanglers want city leaders and organizers do their part to try to make Hickory a better place, Bill said. The couple's frequent trash pickups are just a small example of that, he said.
“A lot of what we do has to do with what we believe,” he said. “This is God’s world and we’re assigned to take care of it. We’re trying to do our part.”
Over the years they’ve come to know the people who live in the houses they walk by and the people who walk the same route as them. People who see them have also come to know the Spanglers, Ginger said.
Sometimes someone will point out when she has a new haircut or simply thank them for what they do. Once, Ginger watched from across the street as a man ran up to Bill and spoke with him, then crossed the street to her — and handed her a $20, as he did Bill, she said. He just wanted to thank them.
Along their walks, which they take four to five times a week, the couple have found a plethora of things — mostly trash, but once, they almost had $100, Ginger said.
A mysterious crumpled green paper turned out to be a $100 bill, she said. They debated what to do with it, then decided to send it to their grandson who was just starting college at the time. Before sending it off, Bill took it to the bank to exchange it for a crisp new bill. It turned out to be a convincing counterfeit, Ginger said.
They still sent their grandson $100.
The couple also spend their walks, which pass a golf course, looking for golf balls. They collect, clean, then sort them and pass them along to their golfing friends, Ginger said.
Their mission has helped them feel like a part of their community, and they hope to encourage others to do the same. While people have more time to get out of their houses and take walks, they encourage them to look down and pick up trash — anything that’s out of place, Bill said.
“We really encourage people to take time and pick up trash,” he said. “Don’t waste time being upset about who's throwing it out — just pick it up.”
When they aren’t spending their mornings walking, the Spanglers volunteer at a Christian ministry. It’s another way for them to help their neighbors, Bill said.
“I think that comes from our faith, that we’re supposed to be an example,” he said. “We don’t tell people what we do, we just go do it. … We just want to do our little part.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.