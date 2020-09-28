Notable Neighbors: Bill and Ginger Spangler clean up their neighborhood

“We really got — not upset — but just a little distraught about how much trash there is,” he said.

This was in 2017. It started with them carrying a grocery bag or two and picking up big trash items they spotted on their walk. It became a habit — one that grew into a mission.

Soon, they were splitting up, one on either side of the road, both dressed in bright colors to be seen by passing traffic. They got trash grabbers and started carrying many more bags to fill. Now they’ve been doing it for more than three years.

The Spanglers want city leaders and organizers do their part to try to make Hickory a better place, Bill said. The couple's frequent trash pickups are just a small example of that, he said.

“A lot of what we do has to do with what we believe,” he said. “This is God’s world and we’re assigned to take care of it. We’re trying to do our part.”

Over the years they’ve come to know the people who live in the houses they walk by and the people who walk the same route as them. People who see them have also come to know the Spanglers, Ginger said.