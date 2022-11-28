Notable Neighbor Zachary Bailey: 22-year-old student composes a percussion piece based on Morse code

The words S.O.S., run and music are embedded in Lenoir-Rhyne University senior Zachary Bailey’s original composition, “Morse Code.” The code signals are woven into the rhythmic music, which was composed for percussion instruments.

Bailey, a 22-year-old music education major, said Morse code has always fascinated him because it creates rhythm out of words.

The piece represents the anxiety and violence in today’s world, as well as moments of beauty, Bailey said. It was composed for an upcoming LR percussion ensemble concert, which Bailey will conduct.

“I used S.O.S. because, during the pandemic, I feel like everyone was in distress, calling out for help (and) wondering if it will all end,” Bailey said.

The other words, run and music, pull the piece together in a way that is written and performed to convey unity. It ends with a repeated rhythm that Bailey said, “All players add in … to represent how we all come together to overcome violence and anxiety, and how we can all come together and make beautiful music.”

At the end, the performers use flashlights to visually portray Morse code, as if they are sending messages to the audience, Bailey said.

“Morse Code” will debut next semester in an LR percussion ensemble concert titled “percussEmotion.”

After completing his bachelor’s degree, Bailey plans to earn master’s degrees in music education and composition. He said he intends to be a high school music educator and continue composing in his free time.

“I learned so much (through music and) made so many friends, and it ultimately shaped me to be the person I am today,” Bailey said.

He attributed his career direction to three primary mentors: his middle school band director Jerry Lowe, high school percussion instructor Christyl Barber and LR instructor Neil Underwood, who has known Bailey since he first started his journey in music.

“I want to follow in their footsteps and be the one who gets to teach young musicians how to make music, and help give them the learning environment needed for success inside and outside of the classroom,” Bailey said.

This interview is edited for length and clarity.

How long have you been a musician?

I have been a musician since I was 11 or 12. I started playing the clarinet in middle school, but once I got to high school, I started learning percussion. That is really when I started enjoying music. Unless you count me banging on pots and pans on my grandma’s kitchen floor when I was little. Guess I was always meant to be a percussionist.

What is your fondest memory related to music?

That would have to be when the LR Wind Symphony went on tour to Asheville in 2021. We made a stop at Asheville High School in the morning and performed a concert for their wind ensemble class. We then traveled to the Biltmore Estate, where we performed on the lawn of the Biltmore House. I had the privilege of conducting David Holsinger’s “A Childhood Hymn” at both concerts. After this, we toured the Biltmore House. It was my first time ever going, and it was really amazing getting to see all the craftsmanship put into the house.

What is the best advice you ever received? Who gave it to you?

The best advice I received was from Neil Underwood. He once told me not to focus on the people who tell me I won’t be good at music education, and to focus on what I have accomplished. It was good advice. I started focusing on everything I have accomplished and want to accomplish, and here I am.

Do you have any advice for aspiring musicians or people who want to go into music education?

My advice for aspiring musicians is that it is OK to be bad. Nobody picks up an instrument and is great the first time. It takes time and dedication, but once you master the skill of making music, it becomes a part of who you are as a person. My advice for anyone wanting to go into music education is be prepared to be super busy (and) study your theory. (And) be the teacher that you had, or the teacher that you needed when you were in school once you get a job.