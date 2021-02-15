Notable neighbor: Young filmmaker plans to highlight Hmong community

Nash Consing grew up in Hickory with the family video camera in hand.
He forced his older siblings to make videos with him, including “The Consing News Show.”
Now 21, Consing’s life has come full circle. He’s studying journalism and visual storytelling at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Videography and photography have become his passion. He creates short videos with captivating shots and meaningful messages.
His latest project will highlight Hickory.
Consing was selected for a fellowship with the Center for Asian American Media and the New Orleans Video Access Center. “The Sauce Fellowship” is meant to elevate the voices of rising Asian American filmmakers in the South, Consing said.
“It seemed like the perfect opportunity for me given my identity of being a Filipino American that was born and raised from the foothills of North Carolina, and luckily the two hosting organizations of this fellowship … believed in my vision as well for this opportunity,” he said.
His film will highlight Hickory’s Hmong community — one of the larger Hmong communities in the country. Consing grew up as one of the few Asian Americans in his classes in Catawba County other than his Hmong classmates, he said.
“A lot of my early understanding of my Asian American identity is attributed to those classmates and friends from that time,” he said.
Consing said the influence of the Hmong community is not documented outside of Hickory. He hopes his fellowship project will expose the experience of Hickory’s Hmong population and the general Asian American experience in the South, he said.
Consing wasn’t always focused on visual storytelling, he said. He applied to UNC with the intention of studying writing and reporting. His first semester led him to photojournalism at the school paper. After several classes in documentary making and visuals he was hooked.
“I really fell in love with the process of video documentary and visual storytelling, and I’ve primarily been doing video documentary for the past two years now,” he said. “I’d say it’s really come full circle. I’m doing what my fourth-grade self would have wanted me to do, but I didn’t know I’d take so many twists and turns to get to this current spot.”
Consing’s career has taken him to exotic places and he has high hopes for the future.
Where has your passion for videography taken you?
“With visual storytelling, I’ve had a lot of amazing opportunities. I’ve traveled to Placencia, Belize to do a story on how waste management affects underrepresented communities. I’ve also gone to Medellín, Colombia to cover the crisis in Venezuela and how that situation affected the lives of Venezuelan immigrants. I’ve also done a feature into the life of a local indigenous environmental activist from the Lumbee Tribe in south central North Carolina.”
What motivates you in your work?
“What motivates me to pursue visual storytelling as a career is the service that comes with the job. There’s a service to the communities that I document and represent that takes an important role of responsibility to accurately and empathetically telling their stories in the most effective and ethical way that I can.
On the other side of that coin, there’s a service to myself and my life story here in the U.S. I was born to immigrants from the Philippines, so my story really feels unwritten. Telling other people’s stories in turn writes my own story of what it means to be me.
So there’s a real cyclical, self-serving effect when I get the opportunity to do a project on different members of the communities that I’m fortunate to be around. If I can make a project that inspires the younger version of me, I think I’ve done a good job.”
Are there experiences you’ve had in filmmaking that stand out for you?
“When I did a project on the indigenous environmental activist from the Lumbee Tribe in February 2020, I traveled to Washington D.C. with my project partner to cover a protest that Jorden, the activist, and his activism organization would be putting on in the street between the U.S. Capitol Building and the U.S. Supreme Court Building.
The protest started, and the group started walking down East Capitol Street, the street that looked on to the face of the Capitol. I was following the protest march, and I was focused on getting the right footage — yet I was also completely blown away to find myself documenting a story in front of a building that held so much history.
In those moments, I felt like I was contributing to not only the history of the environmental movement but also the history of the United States. It was a really profound moment for me, and it’s a level of euphoria that I always strive to chase in my projects."
What are your goals for your future? Are there impacts you hope to make?
“I hope to work at a news organization doing short-doc video journalism and then transition to doing longer, feature-length documentary work.
I hope to continue making pieces that will give visibility to the Asian American experience, which has been historically underrepresented in media. I don’t really care how many people see the work that I’ll continue to make, but I do hope that my projects will make someone’s experience feel visible in their own individualized way.”
For more information on Consing, visit his website: www.nashconsing.com.