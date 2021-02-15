Notable neighbor: Young filmmaker plans to highlight Hmong community

Consing said the influence of the Hmong community is not documented outside of Hickory. He hopes his fellowship project will expose the experience of Hickory’s Hmong population and the general Asian American experience in the South, he said.

Consing wasn’t always focused on visual storytelling, he said. He applied to UNC with the intention of studying writing and reporting. His first semester led him to photojournalism at the school paper. After several classes in documentary making and visuals he was hooked.

“I really fell in love with the process of video documentary and visual storytelling, and I’ve primarily been doing video documentary for the past two years now,” he said. “I’d say it’s really come full circle. I’m doing what my fourth-grade self would have wanted me to do, but I didn’t know I’d take so many twists and turns to get to this current spot.”

Consing’s career has taken him to exotic places and he has high hopes for the future.

Where has your passion for videography taken you?