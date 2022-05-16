Notable Neighbor Whit Malone: Retiring pastor says church must find new ways to reach people

It wasn’t until his senior year in seminary that Whit Malone realized he wanted to be a pastor.

He knew he wanted to be part of a “people-helping field,” whether that meant being a legal aid attorney or high school teacher and coach.

Going to seminary was Malone’s way of figuring things out. He decided to become a minister during his senior year when working with a local church.

Though he was raised a Southern Baptist in Atlanta, Malone said the church he worked with was Presbyterian and he would ultimately be ordained a minister in that denomination.

He spent nearly three decades at churches in Kentucky and a brief time in Iowa before coming to Hickory in 2011 to take over as pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

Malone, 67, will be retiring June 5.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On why he is retiring

I think that I have an awareness that my gifts, my experience, my talent was helpful in this church during this season of its life. I don’t think I am the person to lead the church into the next chapter, into the next season.

There are things that I sense the church will need to do that are not part of my giftedness. And, plus, I’m a little tired. You get tired. You don’t necessarily want to learn new tricks.

Some of that is technology. We have used technology very effectively, I think, and to that I credit staff. But it’s not my passion. Technology is not my passion. Social media is not my passion.

Plus, I believe that the church is changing. I was trained for a church that no longer exists. When I was trained in seminary back in the 1980s, church was different.

I’ve tried to learn new things. I’ve tried to progress. There just comes a point at which I need to step aside and let someone lead in the next season.

Our culture has moved in a direction when it regards church that is far less Sunday-centric and far less building-centric.

Sunday is not seen as the only time for people to gather and grow and worship together. Nor do people think they have to come to this building in order to gather and grow and worship together.

I was trained in a time when you planned great programs. You planned meaningful worship, and people would come and have church, have Sunday school, have Wednesday night supper.

The church is going to have to find new ways to reach people, new ways to be involved in people’s lives, and I just don’t think I’m the one prepared to do that.

On relationships between churches in Hickory

Of all the places where I have served churches, I have found Hickory — when when it comes to pastor relationships and relationships among churches — I have found Hickory to be the most cooperative, the most collaborative place that I’ve ever served.

I have many great pastor friends, and this church has many great church partners and partners in nonprofit agencies as well.

Hickory is a unique place, and we are very blessed here.

On what he’s proudest of in ministry

The fact that in every church I’ve been able to pastor that when I left, it was stronger. I think both more faithful, more involved in mission than it was when I arrived.

Again, I don’t take credit for that because it was the people who did that. But every place I have served, I have tried to leave it stronger and more faithful than I first found it.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

