Notable Neighbor Wayne DeLoriea: Film producer aims to turn Hickory into his personal Hollywood

“It was five times better than I thought it would be,” DeLoriea said. “I’m so excited to see this. They did me proud.”

DeLoriea has a starring role in his own movie, portraying a character named Don Angelo.

DeLoriea said he will now turn his attention to completing his film “A Knight to Remember,” based on the first script he wrote. Rahn will once again direct.

Money earned from the movie will go to the Hickory Shepherds Ranch Association, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, DeLoriea said.

He also hopes to start filming at least two films a year in Hickory and the surrounding area. “That doesn’t mean we won’t go to Arizona to get some footage, but interiors can be done here,” he said.

On the filming of his movie “The Mutt:”

There were some scenes at the jail and I was able to stand behind the monitor and just watch as it went on. Unbelievably different than anything I’ve seen Bill do before. The camera, the lighting, it just captures the spirit and it just draws you into the action of it.

On his role models: