Notable Neighbor Wayne DeLoriea: Film producer aims to turn Hickory into his personal Hollywood

Wayne DeLoriea says he hopes to produce two films a year in Hickory. Yes, in Hickory, not Hollywood.
“I love Hickory,” he said. “I love the people here. I’ve been here since the end of Vietnam. I raised my kids here, helped coach soccer here. I’d like to pay back my community.”
DeLoriea has started his own film production company in Hickory called The Broom Closet where he trains aspiring actors.
The production company took shape after his wife was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “It’s very aggressive,” he said. “She needed me.” DeLoriea left his job to care for her but he still had bills to pay, including his wife’s medical care.
“I sat in my office and closed the door and cried,” he said. “At 70 I asked myself, ‘What are you going to do? Nobody wants a 70-year-old. Nobody is going to give you a career. What was I going to do to help my wife?’
“Well, back in our day, way earlier, I used to model and I did some acting and I thought, ‘Well that’s all I’ve got.’”
He started writing scripts and showed them to the minister at his church. The pastor introduced him to filmmaker Bill Rahn. Rahn and DeLoriea have worked together since.
The duo’s latest project, “The Mutt,” was filmed throughout Catawba County and the surrounding area. The movie is directed by Rahn and stars Jermi Little as Joey “The Mutt.” Erik Estrada, the 1970s star of the network TV show “CHiPs,” also appears in the film.
“It was five times better than I thought it would be,” DeLoriea said. “I’m so excited to see this. They did me proud.”
DeLoriea has a starring role in his own movie, portraying a character named Don Angelo.
DeLoriea said he will now turn his attention to completing his film “A Knight to Remember,” based on the first script he wrote. Rahn will once again direct.
Money earned from the movie will go to the Hickory Shepherds Ranch Association, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, DeLoriea said.
He also hopes to start filming at least two films a year in Hickory and the surrounding area. “That doesn’t mean we won’t go to Arizona to get some footage, but interiors can be done here,” he said.
On the filming of his movie “The Mutt:”
There were some scenes at the jail and I was able to stand behind the monitor and just watch as it went on. Unbelievably different than anything I’ve seen Bill do before. The camera, the lighting, it just captures the spirit and it just draws you into the action of it.
On his role models:
I have a couple, and you can see them coming out of me, especially in this movie. James Cagney, I stood like James Cagney. Then the niceness of him (his character in “The Mutt”) was Jimmy Stewart. Just an honest, nice, guy-next-door. Then the voice was Stallone, Sylvester Stallone. A combination went into Don Angelo.
On what it takes to be a screenwriter:
As a writer, you aren’t a writer, you are a rewriter. You write it once, but you better be ready to write it 147 more times. That’s the tedious part and that’s where people give up. There’s probably a lot of people that could write out there, but they aren’t willing to do the 147 other rewrites. They aren’t willing to finish the journey, and that’s probably the hardest part for me. When you see the finished product after 147 rewrites you look at it and say, “I can’t believe that came out of me.” There is such joy in that, too.