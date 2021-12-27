Notable Neighbor Wanda Howard: She has driven buses in Catawba County for 23 years

Responses to questions were edited for clarification

What have you learned from your bus passengers?

“I’ve learned patience. I’ve learned to be more humble, and I actually have a concern about how their day is going to go. I try to make it the best day that they can have because I don’t know if it will be their last time with us or their last time with me.”

Have any of your passengers made an impact in your own life?

“I’ve had several. I had this one lady who rode with me. She was my oldest at 98 years old. She always baked cakes for people. The last thing she did before she died, she baked a cake for a nursing home. She was a caring person. She was always willing to get up and go and do something for others when she didn’t feel like it. She was a big impression in my life, because there’s days that you don’t feel like getting up to go, but to know that you can make someone else’s day. That’s what makes you get through that day is knowing you can lift someone else up.”

What is the best advice you’ve heard?