Notable Neighbor Wanda Howard: She has driven buses in Catawba County for 23 years

Wanda Howard treasures the people who ride her Greenway bus, saying her goal each day is to show kindness to her passengers.
Howard, 52, works at Greenway Public Transportation in Conover as a bus operator. She said she has driven buses in Catawba County for 23 years. She said her route between Catawba, Claremont and Sherrills Ford has her driving nearly 1,000 miles each week.
The route Howard follows is a little different than a traditional bus driver might travel because all of her passengers are senior citizens. Her youngest passenger is 62 and the oldest is 92. Instead of picking them up at a bus stop, she drives to their homes.
“I just have that connection with them, because I just love older people. I don’t know what it is. The service that I provide for them is just so rewarding. I learn more from them every day,” she said.”
She helps her passengers get to doctor’s appointments, health and safety classes and social events. “They love the fellowship. Even if it’s five that come one day or 12 that come the next day, it’s not about the number. It’s about the fellowship,” she said.
Howard said drivers need to be kind and caring. “That’s the whole point of doing this job is being a caring person,” she said. “You’ve got to love people.”
What have you learned from your bus passengers?
“I’ve learned patience. I’ve learned to be more humble, and I actually have a concern about how their day is going to go. I try to make it the best day that they can have because I don’t know if it will be their last time with us or their last time with me.”
Have any of your passengers made an impact in your own life?
“I’ve had several. I had this one lady who rode with me. She was my oldest at 98 years old. She always baked cakes for people. The last thing she did before she died, she baked a cake for a nursing home. She was a caring person. She was always willing to get up and go and do something for others when she didn’t feel like it. She was a big impression in my life, because there’s days that you don’t feel like getting up to go, but to know that you can make someone else’s day. That’s what makes you get through that day is knowing you can lift someone else up.”
What is the best advice you’ve heard?
“My mother always told me, ‘You treat people how you want to be treated.’ My mother was a person who was willing to make a day the best day she could make it even if she was suffering. She wanted to instill in me that there is still goodness in people, you just got to sometimes step back and realize that they might have something that might be bothering them that day.”
What would you change about your life?
“I don’t think there is anything I would change. Working with everyone here at Greenway is a blessing. Everyone I have met that has come and gone has been a true blessing because I’ve learned something from each and every one of them. I wouldn’t have changed a thing, because I learned as I went along. Life’s too short to be picking out what you would have changed. You always need to look forward to what we can do better.”