Notable neighbor Tom Dyson: Fascination with biology led to cooperative extension career

Tom Dyson has worked for only two organizations since he graduated college. One is an organization he did mission work under for eight years. The other is North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Both allow him to serve a community, he said.

Dyson recently stepped in as director of Catawba County’s N.C. Cooperative Extension office. He brings a love for biology, plants and nature to the community. Dyson also has a love for cooperative extension itself.

“I just absolutely love the whole concept of extension. You’re extending those universities to the community,” Dyson said. “This county has access to the resources of N.C. State University educationally, troubleshooting for farmers, homeowners, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, food safety, all those issues.”

Dyson can rattle off a long history of cooperative extension offices and 4-H history. He admits he’s a bit of a history buff.

Along with cooperative extension and agriculture, Dyson has committed years of his life to mission work. From 2002 to 2014, Dyson did mission work in Venezuela, Costa Rica and Mexico before returning to North Carolina.

The two paths overlap, as Dyson is able to help others doing both, he said.

Dyson recently spoke about his agricultural and mission work. The interview has been edited for for length and clarity.

How did you get into agriculture?

“I was really into the science side of agriculture. I was so fascinated with biology and I did landscaping, lawn care. I mowed grass growing up and was an exterminator for a time, but what fascinated me was the science side. I got to Virginia Tech and got into the horticulture department and just absolutely loved it.

“I love troubleshooting plant diseases, insect issues, things of that nature — the detective work. I also love the people you work with. The people who have the same interests you do.”

How did you end up in Catawba County?

“I heard great things about this team. It seems like a county with a lot of diversity between the city and rural areas. It really appealed to me to become part of the team here. There just seems to be a real tradition here of excellence.”

What are your goals in your new position?

“It really is just serving the community here in this county. … I’m going to integrate into what the team is doing here and see how I can support them. Eventually, together we’ll see how we can advance it more. We’re not going to be stagnant.”

What are your hobbies outside agriculture?

“Music. I’m a guitar and keyboard player. And my kids are musical, so occasionally we’ll team up and play coffeehouses and things like that. We really enjoy things like that.

“I’m a history buff, too, local history especially. … Everywhere I’ve gone and lived, I just learn all the details of the place. I just can’t live in a place without diving into the history. I’ll know stuff about Catawba County soon.”